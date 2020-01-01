Featured
2019’s Handsets of the Year
It was a dazzling year for new phones, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK, as he makes his choice of the best handsets of the year.
It was the best of gadgets, it was the worst of gadgets. At least, that’s what Charles Dickens would have said if he were alive today and writing about consumer technology.
On the one hand, foldable phones arrived amid enormous hype but absurd prices and one design flaw after another. On the other, flagship phones arrived with cameras so sophisticated, they practically wiped out the last vestiges of the low-cost point-and-click digital camera.
The selection below has been designed to meet every budget, starting at the high-end flagships, working down through the mid-range and low-mid, down to entry-level. At the high-end, we have selected no less than five phones that represent dazzling innovation, but at the entry-level, we also include a few feature phones that come in for as little as the price of a movie ticket and box of popcorn.
High-end: (above R10,000)
- Huawei P30 Pro (from R16,000)
The specs of the Huawei P30 Pro are enough to make one’s eyes water. A 6.5-inch display, 4200mAh battery and 40 Megapixel main camera are just the obvious. Look deeper into the camera array, and you begin to understand why this handset offers the best camera experience yet on a phone. The 40 MP lens is a 27mm wide-angle with an f/1.6 aperture, marginally behind the Samsung flagships’ 26mm and f1.5. It comes down to the fact that these smartphones let in more light than ever before, allowing for more dazzling images than ever before. The rear of the P30 Pro also hosts an 8MP 125mm telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, and a 20MP 16mm ultrawide angle lens. The selfie camera on the front is a 32MP lens with an outstanding 26mm wide-angle lens. Video can be shot at a range of resolutions and speeds, from 30 frames per second at 2160p to 960fps at 720p. The single-SIM version is probably the best value for money of high-end smartphones, starting at around R11,000 at Takealot.
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (from R21,999)
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max offers a triple-lens camera, with a 12 MP f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle lens, a 12 MP 52mm telephoto lens, and a 12 MP 13mm ultrawide lens. This keeps Apple behind Huawei in camera technology, and one must look to the software settings for it to match image quality. The selfie camera may seem lower-end at 12MP, but the key difference is that Apple incorporates 3D functionality, along with higher resolution and more options for video speed. Its 6.5-inch display and 3696mAh battery keep it level with the P30 Pro, but it’s in the quality of the display that it shoots the lights out: while the P30 offers 1080 x 2340 pixels and 398 pixels per inch, the Max comes in at 1242 x 2688 pixels, and 458 ppi. Only Samsung does that better, underlining the fact that it is the combination of features and usability that differentiates each handset, rather than a single stand-out specification.
- Samsung Galaxy S 10+ (from R19,999)
The Galaxy S10+ set new standards for handsets, as the first phone in the world to offers 1 Terabyte of storage – a 1000 Gigabytes. With expandable storage, that can be pushed to 1.5TB. It was also the first with a video technology called HDR10+, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse every frame of a video, and optimise its colours based on what it perceives as the content of that frame. Previously, this technology was only available in high-end TV sets. Samsung has put massive emphasis on display, with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and 522 ppi density – beaten only by Sony’s Xperia 1 (not available in South Africa).
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (from R22,999)
The Samsung Note10+ represents an astonishing array of just how much current technology can be held in one hand. At 6.8-inches, it has the largest display of any mainstream flagship phone on the market. The cheapest Note10+ comes with a massive half-a-terabyte of storage, compared to 128GB for the S10+. The equivalent storage on the S10+ cost a few thousand rand more than the base Note10+. The Note10+ is aimed at a very specific market, namely people who want to use the device for its size, or its productivity benefits. It is in the latter category that the Note 10+ comes into its own.
- Nokia 9 Pureview (R11849 from Vodacom)
The handset that grabbed the most attention at the 2019 edition of the world’s biggest mobile launchpad, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was the Nokia 9 Pureview, the first truly high-end Android smartphones from the resurrected Nokia brand under HMD Global, the new custodians of the handset brand. It has a dazzling array of five cameras on the back, with two colour sensors and three monochrome lenses working together to collect up to 10 times more light than a single colour lens of similar specs
CES: Which will be Last Gadget Standing? You can vote!
Cutting edge IoT- and AI-powered devices, AR/VR, and self-driving kits are among the finalists of the most anticipated event at CES in las Vegas next week
Last Gadget Standing, one of the longest-running events produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) at CES, will feature IoT, AI-powered devices, AR/VR and self-driving innovations.
Last Gadget Standing will celebrate its 20th year at CES 2020 on Thursday, January 9, in Las Vegas. Celebrating 20 years of audience-based awards at CES, Last Gadget Standing places voting in the attendee’s hands and is an annual highlight of CES week.
Hundreds of applications, including cutting edge IoT devices, AI-powered devices, AR/VR, and self-driving kits, were submitted for a chance to be named one of the top ten finalists for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing. The Last Gadget Standing live event will take place on January 9, at 10:30am at the Las Vegas Convention Center, LVCC N255.
The ten 2020 finalists are:
- Lioness Vibrator, Lioness
- MedWand, MedWand Solutions, Inc.
- Octobo, Thinker-Tinker
- WOWCube, CubiOs Inc
- Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh, NETGEAR
- ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, Tivic Health
- Phyn Smart Water Assistant, Phyn
- Flic 2 Smart Button, Flic
- DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker, Tink Digital Inc
- Ambassador Interpreter, Waverly Labs Inc.
At the live event, attendees will experience demonstrations of the top ten products that have been selected by a jury of expert judges. The audience then votes on the product they believe is most likely to go on to CES fame. The voting is done using a non-scientific, but really raucous, applause-o-meter where microphones are secretly placed around the room. Those who can’t attend the live event are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Online award online.
The 20th Annual Last Gadget Standing is hosted by Jennifer Jolly, Emmy award-winning tech-life TV show host and writer for The New York Times. The contest’s media and production partner, Getgeeked.tv, produces the halftime trivia contest where the audience can win swag by correctly answering some arcane CES history.
Online voting for The People’s Choice ends on January 7, 2020. The public can vote online at https://lastgadgetstanding.com/ by clicking the like button on the photo.
For more information, visit https://lastgadgetstanding.com/.
CES: LIDAR breakthrough will advance driver safety
Velodyne Lidar will introduce a groundbreaking new lidar sensor technology at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.
Lidar enables high-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for safe navigation and collision avoidance.
Velodyne will demonstrate a lidar sensor that sets a new industry benchmark for size, versatility and affordability, along with new ADAS software, partnerships and customer relationships.
Velodyne will demonstrate how its lidar sensors and Vella software can be applied to create powerful ADAS solutions with improved safety, including pedestrian and bicyclist avoidance, lane-keeping assist, automatic braking and more. Employing lidar, along with a few inexpensive cameras for redundancy, is a revolutionary approach to safety, allowing vehicles to detect and avoid objects in a range of environmental conditions and roadway settings. To achieve safe deployment of autonomous technology, most leaders agree on redundant systems with both lidar and cameras are a must.
“Automakers can greatly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of driver-assist and safety features by employing Velodyne hardware and software in their ADAS solutions,” said Anand Gopalan, Chief Technology Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “CES attendees will be able to learn how Velodyne sensors can be seamlessly integrated within consumer vehicles, and how greater safety can be achieved on the roadway by using our solutions. They will also see how Velodyne continues to raise the bar with innovative technologies for lidar-based driver safety.”
At CES, Velodyne will present its proposed Five Diamonds rating system to clarify and standardize terminology for ADAS features. The system aims to encourage transparency in the marketplace and promote the maximum positive effect of ADAS technologies. Velodyne is working with automotive safety organizations, in collaboration with SAE International, to foster an industry dialogue to refine and advance the system with the goal of improving driver and pedestrian safety.
Velodyne’s High-Performance Sensor Technologies on Display
Velodyne product demonstrations at CES will include:
Velodyne Alpha Prime, utilising Velodyne’s patented surround view technology, this next-generation sensor delivers the highest combined performance specifications for the autonomous mobility industry in one sensor. The Alpha Prime is an unmatched solution in perception, field-of-view and range for autonomous markets including transportation, trucking and robotics.
Velodyne Velarray, a powerful sensor solution to greatly improve automated safety. The small, embeddable form factor enables the sensor to be elegantly integrated into vehicles. The Velarray allows automakers to create superior ADAS and address edge-cases for current approaches, including curvy roads, potholes, intersections, on/off ramps, residential areas and roadways with unclear lane markings.
Velodyne VelaDome, specially designed for high-resolution close-range sensing, the VelaDome’s small form factor is perfect for a variety of mounting and styling options. With an industry-leading 180° x 180° FoV and the ability to detect objects as close as 0.1 m, this revolutionary sensor’ s near-field detection and high-density image satisfies a range of automotive applications, including blind-spot monitoring.
Velodyne Vella, advanced driver assistance software that builds upon the directional view Velarray sensor. Vastly superior to ADAS approaches that utilise the only camera+radar, this solution is revolutionizing capabilities currently on the market, such as lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
Velodyne Puck 32MR, a lidar sensor which produces a point cloud with minimal noise and the ability to detect low reflectivity objects at a range of 120 meters. By combining high-resolution 3D perception with a broad vertical field of view, the Puck 32MR accurately detects crosswalks, curbs and obstacles in warehouse aisles for safe and efficient navigation in roadway, commercial and industrial settings.
State-of-the-Art Customer and Partner Autonomous Solutions
Velodyne will present products and presentations from its network of customers and partners that are using lidar technology in a range of innovative solutions including automotive, mapping, on-demand mobility, robotics, security, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and more. These companies include AGC, AutonomouStuff, DeepMap, Emesent, GeoSLAM, Idriverplus, Infinite Computer Solutions, Knightscope, NVIDIA, Paracosm and Tacticaware.
AGC is a world-leading supplier of flat, automotive and display glass, as well as chemicals and other high-tech materials and components. AGC Wideye infrared transparent automotive-grade glass, combined with Velodyne Velarray, provides an ADAS and autonomous solution featuring both seamless design and safer perception.
AutonomouStuff provides the industry’s most advanced organizations with the best products, software and engineering services to enable, accelerate and deploy robotics and autonomy. Customers value the convenience of finding the most cutting-edge modular-based automation software solutions, engineering services, perception, computing, GNSS+INS and interface components from one knowledgeable source.
DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world’s best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling.
Emesent develops innovative autonomy and mapping solutions for the infrastructure and mining industries. Their leading lidar mapping solution, Hovermap, allows drones to map and fly autonomously in challenging GPS-denied environments such as underground mines, delivering revolutionary efficiency, safety and operational insights to their customers.
GeoSLAM is a global market leader in 3D geospatial technology solutions. Its unique “go-anywhere” technology is adaptable to all environments especially spaces that are indoor, underground or difficult to access, providing accurate 3D mapping without the need for GPS.
Idriverplus is one of the first companies in China to launch the commercialization of driverless technology and realize mass production. It uses Velodyne’s lidar sensors in a range of commercial autonomous vehicles including street cleaners, passenger cars and logistics vehicles.
Infinite Computer Solutions is a leading technology company providing digital transformation solutions that can be deployed rapidly per customer needs – a concept it calls Platformization™. Platformization is a new culture of innovation that creates a complete suite of technology solutions for companies across various industries including healthcare, BFSI, media & publishing, telecom & technology and government.
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley. The company builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report and currently has clients spanning 15 states and four time zones operating 24/7/365. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.
Tapping into more than a decade of AI expertise, NVIDIA DRIVE hardware and software platforms deliver industry-leading performance inside the data center and the vehicle to help automakers, truck makers, tier 1 suppliers and startups make autonomous driving a reality.
Paracosm, a division of Occipital, Inc., develops mobile lidar scanning technology and visualization tools for the documentation of both indoor and outdoor spaces. Paracosm was founded in 2013 in Gainesville, Fla., and became a part of Occipital in 2017.
Tacticaware’s Accur8vision is an expanded perimetric security system. Unlike conventional systems that typically only guard perimeters, A8V guards the entire area of a patrolled space. If the intruder enters the guarded area, the system is notified. The operator will have information based on the exact location, size and speed of the intruder. Even the trajectory of an intruder’s movements will be known.
For more information, please go to the Velodyne CES 2020 webpage: https://velodynelidar.com/ces-2020/. To download Velodyne news releases, photos and videos, please visit https://velodynelidar.com/newsroom/. Media can schedule an executive interview and product demo by contacting Robin Carr at Landis Communications Inc. (415-971-3991; velodyne@landispr.com).