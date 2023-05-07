Zoho Integrates ChatGPT with Zia

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has launched 13 generative AI Zoho application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT.

Zoho’s developing AI strategy includes platform expansion and its innovation roadmap, with a focus on delivering superior customer experience and value, while ensuring customer privacy and security.

Zoho has been executing and implementing its AI platform, Zia, across its product portfolio for the past decade, developing in-house technology running on the company’s private cloud.

“The fusion of ChatGPT’s generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho’s deep R&D-first culture,” said Andrew Bourne, regional manager of Zoho Africa. “As a technology partner, Zoho’s customers continue to rely on us for keeping them ahead of the curve while retaining core tenets like privacy, which they have come to respect. We will continue to deliver on this promise without compromise.”

In South Africa, artificial intelligence’s use in businesses is said to have the potential to double the growth rate of the economy and boost profitability by an average of 38 percent by 2035.

The following are the three core tenets of Zoho’s AI strategy, as provided by the company:

● Customer Experience:

Zoho’s AI solutions deliver the context, intelligence, and efficiency necessary to produce exemplary experience. Zia is woven into the fabric of each step, be it enhancing customer records, producing documents, providing insights into processes or proactively forecasting, and preparing for user issues that might arise.

● Customer Privacy:

Zoho builds its AI in-house, resulting in optimal privacy protection that effortlessly unifies with users’ greater technology ecosystems. Tools powered by Zoho’s AI extensions deliver intelligence without compromising customer data or sending information to an unverified third party.

● Customer Value:

Zoho delivers multifaceted value in the form of customer productivity, ease of use, cost, relevant KPIs, and making AI widely available to a broad set of people.

AI Roadmap and Vision

In the short term, Zoho will facilitate Zia’s integration with third-party intelligence, bringing the newest technology into the company’s broad portfolio of business solutions. As Zoho progresses, the company intends to take generative AI technology in-house, ensuring its 90 million global users benefit from intelligent experiences as well as Zoho’s leading value and privacy standards. In addition, Zoho is currently developing proprietary Learning Language Models (LLMs) capable of conversing, summarising, paraphrasing, and adapting to new tasks with zero-shot learning techniques, empowering seamless AI-driven communication and knowledge discovery.

Generative AI in Zoho Applications

Available in its marketplace, Zoho’s new generative AI extensions, powered by ChatGPT, complement the broad portfolio of AI technology Zoho already supports.

This new technology has been contextually integrated into Zoho’s applications and can be leveraged right away by users:

Zoho CRM with Generative AI can extract important information from customer records, predict deal outcomes, create custom emails and templates, and check for grammatical errors.

Zoho Analytics with Generative AI allows users to import public datasets, blend them with business data, and create SQL queries from natural language.

Zoho Desk with Generative AI can summarise tickets, analyse customer tone, generate replies from a knowledge base, and track down solutions.

Zoho Writer with Generative AI can suggest headlines, fix punctuation and shorten content, and integrate answers to user questions.

Zoho Mail with Generative AI can create multiple versions of emails, highlight action items, and generate email summaries.

Zoho Cliq with Generative AI can paraphrase messages, transform threads into outlines, and shorten responses.

Zoho Social with Generative AI can produce engaging content, suggest relevant supporting media, and optimise posts.

Zoho Assist with Generative AI can generate shareable summaries and enhance customer service.

Zoho LandingPage with Generative AI can create complete product-specific landing pages with forms, personalisation, SEO optimisation, and migration capabilities.

Zoho SalesIQ with Generative AI can transcribe conversations, tag transcripts, review messages, and utilise ChatGPT Block in Zobot.

Zoho Notebook with Generative AI can organise notes with automatic tagging and summarising, turn them into checklists, and provide grammar and spelling suggestions with Zoho Blue Pencil.

Zoho DataPrep with Generative AI can find external datasets and suggest relevant formulas.

Zoho Meeting with Generative AI allows users to index session transcripts and generate effective keynotes.

Availability and Pricing

Zia is available by default in Zoho’s applications, while ChatGPT-powered integrations are available in Zoho’s Marketplace. Customers choosing to enable generative AI capabilities within Zoho’s applications may do so using their existing OpenAI account API key. Based on the number of APIs used, customers will be billed directly by OpenAI. Zoho will maintain a steady rhythm announcing new generative AI extensions and integrations to its portfolio.

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 90 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.

For more information, please visit: https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html