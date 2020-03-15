Featured
Your coffee and gym are the cause of urban floods
Increased urbanization causes more severe flooding, researchers say.
Think your daily coffee, boutique gym membership and airport lounge access cost a lot? There may be an additional, hidden cost to those luxuries of urban living, says a new Johns Hopkins University study: more flooding.
For every percentage point increase in roads, parking lots and other impervious surfaces that prevent water from flowing into the ground, annual floods increase on average by 3.3%, the researchers found.
The study was published today in Geophysical Research Letters.
“With recent major floods in heavily urbanized cities like Houston and Ellicott City, we wanted to better understand how much urbanization is increasing flood flows,” said Annalise Blum, a former postdoctoral fellow in Johns Hopkins University’s Earth and Planetary Sciences Department and the paper’s first author. Blum is now an American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Science & Technology Policy Fellow.
While previous studies have tried to estimate how much impervious surfaces affect flooding, those studies used smaller datasets—looking at only one stream or a small set of streams—that weren’t generalizable across the country. These studies also couldn’t isolate the cause-and-effect relationship between impervious surfaces and flood magnitude, says Blum, because they couldn’t effectively control for other factors such as climate, dams and land use. These other factors make it difficult to say how more impervious cover impacts flood magnitude.
Working with Paul Ferraro, a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor with joint appointments in the Carey Business School and the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at The Johns Hopkins University, the research team employed mathematical models not often used in the study of water or floods.
“Inferring cause and effect in the environment around us is difficult. However, in the last few decades, fields like economics and biostatistics have made great advances in methods that can isolate cause and effect. By bringing these methods to hydrology, we hope that we can spur advances in hydrological science, as well as in the urban policies and programs that depend on that science,” says Ferraro.
Prior studies study single streams over time or multiple streams at a single point in time. These studies, separately, however, cannot determine if differences in floods are due to differences in impervious surfaces or changes in other factors.
Blum and colleagues created a data set that allowed them to leverage differences across both time and space to isolate the effect of impervious surfaces on floods. The research team analyzed 39 years of data (1974-2012) from more than 2,000 U.S. Geological Survey streamgages, which measure the amount of water flowing through a stream. The team then merged the stream data with data on the growth of impervious surfaces in the basins upstream of the gages.
The authors estimate that annual flood magnitude (defined as annual maximum streamflow) increases by 3.3%, on average, for every percentage point increase in patios, garages, pavement or other impervious surfaces.
“Due to the large variability in annual flooding, it is difficult to isolate the effect of urbanization. Combining these large datasets with both time and space dimensions allowed us to tease out and calculate the magnitude of the effect,” says Blum.
Blum hopes that researchers will apply the methods to other environmental challenges and use the results to prepare for unintended consequences of urbanization.
“If you’re looking at a basin that you expect will urbanize in the next five years, these findings will give you a ballpark estimate of additional flooding to expect due to that urbanization,” she says.
Other authors on this paper include Stacey A. Archfield and Karen R. Ryberg from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Howard & Glenadore L. Pim Postdoctoral Fellowship in Global Change provided funding to Blum while she carried out this study.
One in five phishing attacks caught by AI author analysis
Cloud-based email protection saw a rise in BEC, phishing and email-borne malware
Phishing attacks caught by artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of authorship increased from 7% in 2018 to 21% in 2019, according to Trend Micro’s 2019 Cloud App Security Roundup report. The report found that criminals are getting better at tricking the first layer of defence against business email compromise (BEC) attacks, which typically look at attacker behaviours and intention analysis of the email content. One in five BEC attacks were caught by AI-powered authorship analysis.
The report highlights changes in messaging-specific threats detected last year, the use of more sophisticated malware, and the potential abuse of emerging technologies in artificial intelligence to inform future business protection strategies.
In 2019, Trend Micro blocked 12.7 million high-risk email threats for customers leveraging cloud-based email services from Microsoft and Google. This second layer of defence caught threats beyond those detected by the cloud email services’ built-in security.
“Organizations are leveraging the power of SaaS-based applications in greater numbers to drive productivity, cost savings and growth. However, in doing so they may be opening themselves up to risk if they only rely on built-in security,” said Indi Siriniwasa, Vice President for Sub Saharan Africa at Trend Micro. “As our report shows, built in security is not enough on its own to stop today’s cybercriminals. Businesses must take ownership of cloud protection and find a multi-layered third-party solution to enhance their platform’s native security functionality.”
More than 11 million of the high-risk emails blocked in 2019 were phishing related, making up 89% of all blocked emails. Of these, Trend Micro detected 35% more credential phishing attempts than in 2018. Additionally, the number of unknown phishing links in such attacks jumped from just 9% of the total to more than 44% in 2019. This may demonstrate that scammers are registering new sites to avoid detection.
The report also shows that criminals are getting better at tricking the first layer of defence against Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, which typically look at attacker behaviours and intention analysis of the email content. The percentage of BEC attacks caught by AI-powered authorship analysis increased from 7% in 2018 to 21% in 2019.
Emerging phishing techniques outlined in the report include the increasing use of HTTPS and targeting Office 365 administrator accounts. This enables malicious hackers to hijack all connected accounts on the targeted domain and use them to send malware, launch convincing BEC attacks and more. To this end, Trend Micro blocked nearly 400,000 attempted BEC attacks, which is 271% more than in 2018.
In the face of such threats, Trend Micro recommends the organizations take the following mitigation steps:
- Move away from a single gateway to a multi-layered cloud app security solution
- Consider sandbox malware analysis, document exploit detection, and file, email, and web reputation technologies to detect malware hidden in Office 365 and PDF documents
- Enforce consistent data loss prevention (DLP) policies across cloud email and collaboration apps
- Choose a security partner that can offer seamless integration into their cloud platforms, preserving user and admin functions
- Develop comprehensive end-user awareness and training programs
The report’s findings were based on data generated by Trend Micro Cloud App Security, an API-based solution that protects a range of cloud-based applications and services, including Microsoft Office 365 Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Gmail, and Google Drive.
To find out more, please the complete report here: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/research-and-analysis/threat-reports/roundup/trend-micro-cloud-app-security-report-2019
SweepSouth preps cleaners on platform for coronavirus
The platform for domestic workers offering cleaning services has started informing its ‘SweepStars’ on COVID-19 symptoms and actions
With the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading in South Africa, online cleaning service SweepSouth has announced that it has started preparing domestic workers who find work using its platform.
While SweepSouth is only a platform connecting previously unemployed and underemployed domestic workers looking for work with opportunities, it says, it wants to ensure that the domestic workers who make use of its services are prepared, should COVID-19 spread further in South Africa.
it has started informing SweepStars – its term for workers on its platform – on the symptoms to watch out for regarding COVID-19 and what actions they need to take should they feel ill, or encounter anyone displaying any symptoms.
“In light of how rapidly COVID-19 has spread in other countries following the announcement of their first cases, we want to make sure that our SweepStars are following the advice guidelines set up by the national department of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” says Aisha Pandor, CEO and co-founder of SweepSouth.
“As we are in constant communication with our SweepStars, we have used our communications platforms to pass along these messages as many of them may not be aware of the various websites set up with this information.”
While SweepStars do not provide deep-cleaning services, SweepSouth says, it has also updated its training to ensure that SweepStars are aware of how to effectively clean domestic and work environments in light of the COVID-19.
“As the need for cleaning services become more prevalent in light of the current situation, we wanted to confirm that our SweepStars are aware of how they can ensure a home or office is properly cleaned in light of coronavirus,” says Pandor. “More than anything, this has simply meant reminding SweepStars to follow the tenets of basic hygiene which health officials say remain effective and important to follow.
“However, even if there are retail shortages of disinfectants, we’ve also communicated to SweepStars how to make up solutions from everyday household ingredients.”