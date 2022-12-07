Woolies Dash expands along coast

Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

From Pringle Bay to Plettenberg Bay, Woolworths now promises fast deliveries to holiday-makers.

Woolworths has expended its Dash online delivery networks to locations along the coast of South Africa to enable same-day deliveries to holiday-makers.

Woolies Dash was recently integrated into the main Woolworths app as part of an omni-channel play. This means customers can now benefit from Wrewards, online promotions, vouchers and Woolworths store cards.

“As demand for online shopping continues to grow, we have continued to focus our investments on optimising the online shopping experience and order fulfilment across all our delivery networks,” says Liz Hillock, director of online and mobile at Woolworths. “The introduction of Dash into our main app has been successful, with cart sizes increasing as customers also make use of product ratings and reviews. Over 70% of online food sales now emanate from the Woolworths app”

In partnership with M24 Logistics, significant upgrades have been made to the Johannesburg warehouse for fashion, beauty and home online orders. The shift has brought more efficiency, which contributed to a substantial uplift in order processing over the Black Friday period. Customers will also be able to use next-day Express ’delivery for fashion, beauty and home this year, for those who have left summer or gift shopping late.

November also saw the launch of Click and Collect for these categories, in partnership with Pargo, in over 250 areas in the Western Cape. There are plans to phase in Woolworths in-store collection points and making this service available on the Woolies app in the New Year.

“Convenience and ease remain top of mind for many shoppers during the festive period,” says Hillock. “We know that customers are also concerned about ordering and receiving their last-minute essentials on time, and we are delighted to be able to bring the convenience and ease of shopping to our digital platforms. We will continue to build on our new omni-channel offering and have some exciting plans in the pipeline for the New Year.,

Woolies Dash is now available for the first time in these coastal towns: Langebaan, Simon’s Town, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Jeffreys Bay, Margate and Richards Bay.

Woolies Online scheduled delivery offers additional coverage for holiday spots a little further away from stores, including Pringle Bay, Betty’s Bay, Kleinmond, Hermanus, Stanford, Wilderness, Sedgefield, St Francis Bay, Port Edward, Southbroom, Ramsgate, and Port Shepstone.