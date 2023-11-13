Top woman in STEM honoured

Simphiwe Mamvura, MD of Maponya 911

Simphiwe Mamvura, MD of Maponya 911, took one of the main technology accolades at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards.

Maponya 911, a black-owned emergency services company, earned the accolade of Top Woman Leader in STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – at last Standard Bank Top Women Awards. The company’s managing director, Simphiwe Mamvura, walked away with the prize, sponsored by WIPRO. while the University of South Africa’s Professor Usisipho Feleni was highly commended in the category.

The 20th anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards turned into a celebration of the strength, diversity, and achievements of women across the African continent.

Standard Bank and Topco Media have worked together since 2011 to bring to life this platform for women leaders in South Africa, offering masterclasses, networking, and a space to address important issues.

Dr Anna Mokgokong, a trailblazer in the business world, was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to society. Her inspiring journey from overcoming overwhelming odds to establishing her presence in a male-dominated industry serves as a beacon of hope and resilience.

In her acceptance speech, Mokgokong emphasised the need to continue dismantling barriers and working towards a society where everyone, regardless of gender or background, can thrive. She dedicated the award to freedom fighters, her family, and every woman who has dared to dream.

The winners covered all spheres of business, with ICT companies cropping up across the awards.

The winners were:

Top Women Business in Resources, Construction & Infrastructure Development 2023

● Winner: Sibanye-Stillwater

● Highly Commended: Tshepa Basadi

Top Women Business in ICT 2023

● Winner: Mint Group

● Highly Commended: Etion Connect

Top Women Business in Retail and E-Commerce 2023

● Winner: Takealot

● Highly Commended: The Foschini Group

Top Women Business in Health & Pharmaceuticals 2023 Sponsored by Sanofi

● Winner: ICAS

● Highly Commended: Biovac

Top Women Business in Biodiversity, Conservation & Environmental Management 2023 Sponsored by SANBI

● Winner: Nestlé

Top Women Lifetime Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Dr Anna Mokgokong

Top Women in Sport 2023 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation

● Winner: Kirsten Neuschäfer

Top Women Business in Public Service 2023

● Winner: NYDA [National Youth Development Agency]

● Highly Commended: FASSET SETA

Top Women Business in Corporate Citizenship 2023 Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

● Winner: PepsiCo

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2023 Sponsored by Gauteng Tourism Authority

● Winner: Green Door Environmental

● Highly Commended: Revio Pay

Top Women Business in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion 2023 sponsored by Kia South Africa

● Winner: In2Food

Top Women Business in Youth Development 2023

● Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Top Women Business in Skills Development 2023 Sponsored by Harmony Gold Mining Company

● Winner: Dimension Data

Top Women Gender Icon Awards 2023

● FedEx

● Exxaro

● Kellanova

● Microsoft

● Sasol Limited

● JSE [Johannesburg Stock Exchange]

● Sun International

● British American Tobacco

● Gauteng Convention & Events Bureau

● Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa

Top Women Business of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Procter & Gamble

● Winner: JSE [Johannesburg Stock Exchange]

● Highly Commended: Institute of Directors SA

Top Women in Professional & Support Services 2023

● Winner: Mandate Molefi – Nene Molefi

● Highly Commended: Nutun Group – Dineo Sekwele

Top Women in Property 2023

● Winner: Liberty Two Degrees – Amelia Beattie

Top Women Leader in STEM 2023 Sponsored by WIPRO

● Winner: Maponya 911 – Simphiwe Mamvura

● Highly Commended: University of South Africa (UNISA) – Prof. Usisipho Feleni

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2023

● Winner: INSETA – Gugu Mkhize

Top Male Leader Driving Gender Empowerment 2023

● Winner: Smollan – Michael Power

● Highly Commended: MetroWired – Tinashe Nyahanana

Top Women Media Personality of the Year 2023

● Winner: Amanda du-Pont

Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2023

● Basetsana Kumalo

Top Women Young Achiever 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: Sue Phalane Trading and Projects – Portia Phalane

● Highly Commended: Takealot – Dikeledi Sathekge

EmpowHER Entrepreneur Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: Durban: Ntokozo ‘Melo’ Ntleko, Takkie Wash

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: OMI Solutions – Robyn Mellett

● Highly Commended: Family Matters Fertility Centre – Dr. Qinisile Cele

Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2023 Sponsored by Standard Bank

● Winner: BP Southern Africa – Taelo Mojapelo

● Highly Commended: Institute of Directors SA – Parmi Natesan