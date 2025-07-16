Photographers join fight for nature

Photo courtesy Freda Jansen.

The winners of WWF’s online photo contest, which drew over 1,430 submissions, showcase public engagement with conservation.

An image of two giraffes duelling at sunrise has been selected as the winner of a recent photography competition, held by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa. Runners-up included a photo of a lion’s mane glowing in golden light, and another of a family surrounded by fire-scarred proteas.

Run on social media, the contest invited the public to share moments that celebrate SA’s biodiversity. It used digital platforms to showcase public engagement with nature and conservation.

Photo courtesy Putri Martosudarmo.

More than 1,430 entries poured in, with 1,530 members of the public voting for their favourites. The result is a gallery that spans the vastness and variety of SA’s natural world. The winning photo was shared by Freda Jansen on Instagram.

“Spotted these two giraffes in Kruger Park wrapping their necks around each other – a scene that looks tender, but has a deeper meaning,” said Jansen in the post. “Giraffes use a behaviour called necking to establish dominance, where they swing their necks and heads in powerful displays, mostly among males.

“While serious fights can happen, young giraffes often practice light sparring to build strength and social skills. In moments like this, it feels more like a peaceful ritual – a beautiful reminder of the quiet stories unfolding every day in the wild.”

Photo courtesy Hendrik Louw.

Runners-up include:

Putri Martosudarmo from Johannesburg photographed a lion soaking up golden sunlight, its magnificent mane blowing in the wind.

Hendrik Louw from Centurion framed a green praying mantis, positioned on violet petals beneath a clear azure sky.

Christoff Theunissen from the Western Cape tracked the celestial dance above Hangklip Peak, layering 175 photographs taken over an hour and a half to reveal the stars’ arcing paths across the night sky.

Kristin Rockhill, from Cape Town, captured a portrait of a burn survivor holding her daughter amid green growth emerging from fire-blackened protea fields.

Photo cortesy Christoff Theunissen.

Jansen won a luxury two-night photo safari for two at Madwaleni River Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal’s Babanango Game Reserve, complete with meals, accommodation, and guided game drives led by a professional photographer. Runners-up received a Sealand Gear Recycled Buddy Backpack, valued at R2,695.

Competition judge Angus Burns, WWF’s lead for area-based conservation, says: “What’s important to me is the emotion I get from looking at a photo. When I reviewed the entries for this competition, beyond all the technical considerations, I was specifically looking for whether that photograph convinced me to believe in better and see a planet where people and nature thrive together.”

Photo courtesy Kristin Rockhill.

Gallery showcase

Cape Town’s Sea Point Promenade will host an outdoor exhibition of the winning and runner-up photographs this September. The exhibition is set to travel to Johannesburg later in the year, with dates and venue still to be confirmed.

WWF CEO Dr Morné du Plessis says: “These photographs remind us that conservation isn’t an abstract concept; it’s deeply personal. Every entry received in this competition represents someone who stopped, looked around, and decided that what they saw was worth preserving for future generations. When people connect with nature through their own lens, they become its most effective advocates. These aren’t just beautiful pictures; they’re declarations of love for the only planet we have, and reminders to ensure it thrives long after we’re gone.”