What coronavirus teaches us about cybersecurity
There are startling parallels between cybersecurity issues and the massive challenges we are currently facing with the virus pandemic, writes BRIAN PINNOCK OF Mimecast
The World Health Organisation and governments around the world are grappling with the Coronavirus (now named Covid-19) that has, as of end-February, infected more than 110 000 people in over 100 countries. Predictions are that it could cause in excess of $1 trillion of economic damage.
In 2017 the NotPetya virus became a global cyber-pandemic that spread around the world in a few short hours, paralysing organisations, crippling shipping ports and shutting down government agencies globally. It caused over $10Bn in damages.
One reason for the seismic disruptions caused by both medical and cyber pathogens is the interconnectedness of the global economy. Supply chains now span multiple continents. Air travel passenger volumes have doubled. Disruption in China is leading to disruption everywhere.
Similarly, digital supply chains span continents and cloud computing has become ubiquitous, leading to a digital interconnected web which is fragile and can be easily broken.
The coronavirus has brought into stark relief some elements of basic human nature that come into play in both a health crisis and a cybersecurity incident.
A deeper look shows striking similarities between the human responses to the coronavirus outbreak and cybersecurity incidents.
Risky behaviour exposes everyone
Reports suggest that the coronavirus originated from animals such as bats, pangolins or civets. Cross species transfer possibly occurred in a market in Wuhan. Researchers found that the tolerated risky behaviour of consuming exotic animal parts triggered a single introduction into humans, which was followed by human-to-human spread. Similarly, employees engaging in tolerated risky behaviour, such as visiting adult or dark web sites or downloading files from non-work-related portals, can let malware into the organisation that spreads from one user to another.
Transparency is critical
Too often, keeping silent exacerbates the situation and puts business communities at risk. China has received some backlash, with reports emerging that the Chinese government at first played down the risk of outbreak and later the extent of the problem. Transparency is a major contributor to effectively managing the potential fallout from a viral disease. Even today, we are unsure of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak.
Similarly, by the time senior management are made aware of a serious cyber incident, the infection has usually been incubating and spreading in an organisation for weeks or sometimes months. The organisation can become the source of further infection via their own email systems. Coverups mostly don’t work and hide the extent of the problem to the wider community which leads to misinformed complacency about risks.
Many organisations don’t share threat intelligence effectively or at all. Cybercriminals therefore employ the same attack method repeatedly against multiple organisations because it keeps working. We enable criminals by staying silent and ineffectually sharing the symptoms and preventative measures of the cyber disease.
The importance of basic (security) hygiene
Demand for face masks is surging. But face masks aren’t as effective as most people think. Unfortunately, people are drawn to visible controls rather than invisible ones. But medical authorities suggest that basic practices, like regular handwashing, are more effective at preventing the spread of the virus.
The equivalent in cybersecurity is focusing on basic controls first. Have effective and regular patch management practices, implement controls to detect and prevent the spread of malware, adopt regular employee awareness training to equip people with the appropriate knowledge to avoid risky behaviour. It is mostly invisible, but it is a critical layer in the defence against cybercrime.
Herd Immunity and Misinformed Complacency
Organisations who can’t or won’t patch and protect their systems or train their people are the equivalent of the those who won’t or can’t vaccinate their families. An expectation of herd immunity is often misplaced both when it comes to human health and for cybersecurity.
In the UK an auditor general report on NHS disruptions caused by the WannaCry virus, showed they all had unpatched or unsupported operating systems. In addition, other security controls would have prevented the rapid spread and subsequent deaths and fiscal costs. But they were incorrectly configured which allowed the virus to spread.
We can never prevent all infections and we can never anticipate every eventuality. Diseases will continue to jump the species barrier and zero-day malware will continue to appear. What we can do however is become more transparent, be more community focused and make ourselves more resilient. If not, we remain exposed to a “Disease-X” – either in the medical or cyber domains – with no known treatments or vaccines and at the risk of devastating economic and human losses.
Keep downtime down, even during loadshedding
While loadshedding has become somewhat a norm for South Africans, larger enterprises face far greater and more expensive consequences, writes DOUG HUNTER, manager of Professional Services for SYSPRO Africa
As South Africa battles the fallout of loadshedding, we watched the economy shrink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, officially placing us in a technical recession. South Africa’s industrial decline and falling economic growth has been directly associated with decreasing electricity sustainability, as agriculture, construction, transport and communication, trade and manufacturing all declined in Q4 of 2019.
The recession was almost expected as the barometer for manufacturing confidence, the Absa PMI, showed a reduction in confidence during the first month of the year, falling to just 45.2 index points in January from 47.1 in December.
A number below 50 indicates that more manufacturers are pessimistic about the prospects for the next 12 months than those who are optimistic. The ongoing electricity supply constraints remain a downside risk and appear to be dampening sentiment in the sector, as the index measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time fell to a 15-month low.
It is not only manufacturing which is feeling the effects, as almost all sectors in the economy depend on electricity for their day-to-day running. The availability of electricity has a very significant role in both the production and consumption of goods and services as well as the country’s growth prospects. Industries such as mining and manufacturing require large amounts of electricity to operate heavy machinery around the clock and during loadshedding some producers grind to a halt. While those with furnaces and continuous processes simply cannot stop and must find or produce their own power.
While there are some solutions to mitigate the effects of loadshedding, such as investing in alternative sources of power through generators and renewable energy, many companies cannot afford large scale generators, or their operations are too large and would require too much power.
South African business owners need to safeguard their businesses financially by implementing comprehensive risk management procedures while loadshedding is in effect for the foreseeable future. Adopting the right software enables businesses to generate accurate schedules that consider constraints around people, machines, tooling, materials and flexible schedules to fit in with electricity supply .Rescheduling to run double shifts when the power is on to compensate for lost shifts when it’s cut. Hence ensuring best use of available capacity to deliver reliably to customers faster and in the most cost-effective way during the loadshedding.
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software refers to the automation and integration of a company’s core business processes to help them focus on effectiveness and simplified success. Investing in an ERP system can help mitigate your organisation’s losses by planning and coordinating a number of processes, from procurement of raw materials to shifting production cycles, and distribution.
SYSPRO ERP systems are designed specifically to meet the needs of businesses and offer a variety of industry-specific features that can be used to minimize the effects of load shedding in your operations. ERP system help tighten your belt and maximize output from input. This means bedding down the planning stages in terms of inventory optimization and making sure that you are driving the necessary policies to support this.
Having the capability to create and execute an achievable schedule requires a comprehensive view of the current situation and available resources, as well as the tools to perform efficient re-scheduling if necessary.
Adopting more flexible manufacturing techniques and smart supply chains will enable manufacturers to provide products and services, reducing their time lost during loadshedding. It is not a fool-proof solution, as predictions must be based on Eskom’s published loadshedding schedule. However, it can alleviate much of the pressure that is currently on these industries.
While these are dark times for many industries, we must find a silver lining. When faced with adversities such as loadshedding, enterprises of all sizes must become more creative in running their operations. If we can learn and be agile to find a way to succeed, while working with loadshedding, imagine what organisations will be able to do when it is finally gone.
The next big data source: speech analytics
By GERRIT DE VILLIERS, Presales Manager INOVO
Even though the speech analytics market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of more than 18% through 2022, confusion still remains around its benefits and use cases – especially for South African organisations operating contact centres.
Some of the confusion arises from a lack of education around the distinction between voice authentication and speech analytics. Voice authentication is predominantly used to reduce fraud risk and improve compliance. It is an automated method for identifying individuals based on measurable biological and behavioral characteristics, and you will see it most frequently used in the financial services industry. Physical traits (such as vocal tract dimensions) combined with harmonics and speech patterns create a unique digital pattern or voice print that is then used to identify a customer. Although there are other benefits (such as enhanced CX through quicker customer identification), this technology has been primarily used to combat the risk of identity theft through the contact centre.
Speech analytics, on the other hand, automatically identifies, groups, and organises words and phrases used during a voice call to reveal trends, opportunities, and areas for concern. In much the same way that humans can connect conceptually related words to create context, speech analytics automates this process to derive real insight from everyday conversations between customers and agents. While this can also reveal occurrences of non-compliance and fraud across phone interactions, the use of the technology extends beyond this application.
Considering that customers are speaking to businesses daily, speech analytics therefore represents a massive opportunity in the market. It empowers the organisation to have a better understanding of what the customer is telling them – and then uses that to improve engagement, operations and overall business strategies.
Instant, relevant customer insight
Marketing departments spend a considerable amount of time and money on conducting primary market research to inform their strategies on pricing, products, advertising, branding and customer specific metrics such as satisfaction and loyalty. Unlike the lengthy data collection and analysis periods associated with these studies or the low completion rates of ad hoc customer surveys, speech analytics automatically collects and analyses this data to reveal instant, relevant and valuable customer insight.
Insight could include how the marketplace perceives your offerings, competitive intelligence, identifying strengths and weaknesses with products and processes, and emerging trends or opportunities, amongst others.
Employee performance and coaching
Speech analytics can also be used to identify the reasons for agent-related escalations, for example, and used as a foundation for employee coaching. By building a search on a phrase such as “want to talk to a supervisor” and letting concept-based understanding reveal the surrounding words and phrases, the analysis could reveal if the root cause is an agent-related issue such as a lack of knowledge, empathy or action. These calls can then be automatically classified with an “escalation” tag and flagged for follow up and coaching.
CX enhancements
First Call Resolution (FCR) can be difficult to track, but speech analytics can be used to monitor repeat callers by searching for related key phrases like “calling again”, “the previous agent” and “second time I’ve called”. Repeat callers are also more likely to be frustrated – using sentiment analysis can help isolate specific issues related to why the second call was required. By tracking issues related to FCR, a business can then identify areas for improvements such as scripting changes, knowledge base updates or even areas where more training is needed to improve service levels and the overall customer experience.
Managing compliance
Another significant advantage of using the technology is that it can help ensure that businesses remain compliant. For example, in the case of FICA documents, there are certain phrases agents must use when talking to customers. Analytics can automatically check all these conversations in real-time and ensure the phrases are used. Traditionally, this was done manually by a QA team of people listening to conversations and checking for compliance – this technology can completely automate this process, significantly reducing costs and enhancing compliance.
Speech analytics can therefore be viewed as a highly flexible and powerful tool that has numerous applications and realises multiple benefits for businesses.
Notably, however, the benefits of speech analytics do not get realised overnight. Instead, there is a steady progression in the maturity of how an organisation can understand, use and leverage it to derive maximum business value. From optimising day to day processes to enhancing CX journeys, the technology provides an ideal platform to proactively track and influence future business outcomes.