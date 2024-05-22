WeThinkCode invites new cohort

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Aspirant software engineers will be in line to be first to earn a new NQF 6 accredited qualification.

WeThinkCode has opened its 2024 application season to aspirant software engineers.

The academy anticipates attracting over 25,000 applications from young people who are not in employment, education or training, and who are looking for opportunities to access industry-relevant training and future-fit jobs. These aspiring software engineers will be competing to secure one of 500 spots in the 2024 cohort starting in September 2024. The final selection of enrolment will be the first to earn the new NQF 6 qualification in Software Engineering accredited by the QCTO.

“WeThinkCode believes in breaking barriers and creating pathways to success for the youth of South Africa,” says Kelebogile Motlhamme, head of placements at WeThinkCode. “Our 2024 application season represents a life-changing opportunity for determined young people looking to participate in the growing digital economy, irrespective of their education background or prior experience.”

The application process is designed to maximise access for young people without prior coding experience. Through a partnership with IBM SkillsBuild, applicants have access to resources that will empower them to prepare for the online assessment and bootcamps which are used to assess readiness for the programme. Leveraging the IBM SkillsBuild learning platform, applicants are guided through tailored learning plans to equip them for the highly competitive WeThinkCode application process, provide free access to expansive digital training courses and verifiable digital credentials in Soft Skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI Ethics, Cybersecurity and more.

“IBM South Africa is committed to enabling youth in this country from underrepresented communities with the relevant technology skills to not only enhance their chances of employability but to also build the pipeline of technology skills that will be required in the market place,” says Zeenat Dasoo, executive director of transformation and special projects at IBM South Africa. “Our collaboration with WeThinkcode is a complimentary partnership aimed at empowering tomorrow’s workforce with the relevant skills required. Through leveraging our free online courses through IBM SkillsBuild, this cohort of software engineers will be able to enhance their skills and earn globally recognised IBM credentials.”

The academy welcomes all applicants between the ages of 17 to 35, with no coding experience or prior education required, and who can work in South Africa.

Applications for the 2024 cohort are open until the end of July 2024. Interested applicants should visit WeThinkCode_’s application portal for more information and to register on the WeThinkCode_ IBM SkillsBuild learning plans.