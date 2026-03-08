SA gets new mobile money transfer app

Image by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Western Union has partnered with Sasai Fintech to expand cross-border digital remittance access for South African consumers.

A new international money transfer mobile app tailored for South Africa’s consumers has been launched by Western Union and Sasai Fintech, a business of Cassava Technologies.

The app is designed to meet the fast-evolving needs of an increasingly connected and mobile population, offering a seamless and reliable way to send money abroad anytime and anywhere

“South Africa, is home to a growing population of digitally savvy consumers, many with deep ties across borders, that seek ways to move money internationally with flexibility and confidence,” said Mohamed Touhami el Ouazzani, Western Union head of Africa. “We are delighted then that our partnership with Sasai Fintech allows us to bring the strength of our global network to where people are, enabling South Africa’s consumers to connect with the world, unlocking opportunity and helping communities and families thrive in an increasingly globalized economy.”

This strategic collaboration combines Western Union’s global network spanning 200 countries and territories with Sasai Fintech’s cutting-edge Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology. The result is a fully integrated, end-to-end remittance platform that includes both the technology infrastructure and the required licensing. Customers can transfer funds to billions of bank accounts and wallets worldwide, or for cash pick-up at hundreds of thousands of retail locations abroad; they can send money via the co-branded, Sasai in partnership with Western Union money transfer service, with multiple convenient funding options that include Sasai’s retail network of over 150,000 outlets, debit or credit cards, and electronic funds transfers from their bank account.

Darlington Mandivenga, CEO of fintech and digital platforms at Cassava Technologies, says: “Our partnership with Western Union accelerates financial inclusion and delivers real value to Africans in the diaspora and their families across the continent. Backed by our regulated assets, integrated tech stack, super app platform, and innovations like stablecoins, we’re redefining Africa’s payments infrastructure.”

South Africa is home to one of the most digitally engaged populations in Africa. According to the country’s 2023 General Household Survey, nearly 80% of households have internet access, with almost 73% connecting through mobile devices. Market data shows that, in 2024, outbound personal remittances exceeded US$1-billion.

The new mobile app can now be downloaded on Android and iOS smartphones. In a few clicks, customers can register, verify their identity and begin sending money globally.