SA women need to succeed in cybersecurity

As South Africans from all walks of life celebrate Women’s Month and the many remarkable achievements of women in nearly every profession, women remain underrepresented within the cybersecurity sector – a burgeoning field crucial for the online security of South African businesses.

Cybersecurity, traditionally a male-dominated industry, is gradually changing. According to a recent Women in Cybersecurity report, women accounted for 25% of the global cybersecurity workforce in 2022. The report suggests that the percentage could rise to 35% by 2031.

Technology roles are increasingly in demand, yet the cybersecurity field faces significant human capital challenges, particularly in terms of gender diversity. Despite this, organisations can take positive, proactive measures to nurture career growth for more women in the field.

So, what can be done to bridge the gender gap? Fostering an inclusive cybersecurity workforce can have massive benefits for businesses and society alike.

Carey Van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET Southern Africa.

Build more pathways to a career in cybersecurity

The first step is to build more accessible onramps for a career in cybersecurity. Not everyone interested in cybersecurity wants or needs to spend years in a traditional academic setting. Alternative routes like internships and apprenticeships can provide practical, on-the-job training and create a pipeline of job-ready professionals.

Mentorship

Companies need to invest resources in the development of mentorship programs within the organisation, as a lack of visible role models is frequently cited as a significant barrier for women in cybersecurity. Structured mentorship programs are essential because they help women entering the field feel supported with opportunities to grow within the cybersecurity space. However, mentorship can also take place in a less formal environment and can take place through team projects, cross-departmental initiatives, or regular ‘coffee chats’ with leaders.

Improve career development

Women need to know that a career in cybersecurity will enable them to progress to senior levels. So, alongside greater representation of women as managers and executives, organisations need to offer support for career development. This includes ensuring women have access to training and skills development programs to help them advance their cybersecurity careers. Creating an environment that prioritises continuous professional growth and development means the industry can retain skilled professionals by aligning individual career aspirations with organisational goals.

Spark an early interest in cybersecurity

Engaging girls in cybersecurity from an early age is crucial for nurturing a long-term interest in the field. Initiatives like hackathons, boot camps, and skills programs are excellent ways to engage girls and young women and introduce them to the world of digital security. Additional support from government and educational institutions through scholarships and financial aid is vital for those who show potential in the field. STEM initiatives should spark curiosity and ambition as well as technical skills.

Create Forums

Creating a forum or group within organisations where women can raise concerns, delve into a variety of topics, and discuss shared issues is another important step. These forums provide a space for women to feel supported by each other, fostering a sense of community and belonging. Such groups can play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges, sharing experiences, and building a network of allies. They also serve as platforms for professional development and empowerment, ensuring that women in cybersecurity are not only heard but also supported in their career journeys.

The progress women are making in the field is worth celebrating, and an organisation needs to create a culture that retains top tech talent and establishes a supportive culture. Consistently implementing good policies can ensure women are attracted to and retained in cybersecurity roles. This includes advocating for equal pay and creating an inclusive work environment where all employees feel valued. Creating diversity within the IT and cybersecurity industry shouldn’t be seen as a tick-box exercise but an opportunity to create a robust, dynamic workforce that can think creatively and respond decisively to threats.