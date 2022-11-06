Vivo bags 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse in his playing days, after Senegal beat France at the 2002 World Cup. He returns to Qatar in 2022 as coach of his side.

The fast-rising handset maker is an official sponsor of the football spectacular in Qatar – and will use it to market a new foldable smartphone.

Vivo, the fast-rising technology company that is now one of the top three handset makers in the world, has been named Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The company’s new foldable device, the X Fold+, launched in China in conjunction with FIFA’s 118th anniversary, is the first official foldable smartphone of the event and will make an appearance there.

Vivo signed a six-year sponsorship agreement with FIFA in 2017, and this year’s event in Qatar will be the second World Cup it has sponsored after the 2018 finals in Russia. Vivo also sponsored the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

The motivation for Vivo, says the company, is that football always has the power to bring people from different cultural backgrounds together to build strong connections and break barriers.

Vivo started its globalisation journey in 2014 and now covers more than 60 countries and regions.

It says that the development of sports and technology shares a similar philosophy: empowering people to live a better life through continuous breakthroughs and innovations. Through its sponsorship, Vivo says, it will play an integral role in helping FIFA host an open and inclusive event for all people around the world.

“Vivo believes that innovation can help football fans build a community and share exciting World Cup experiences with everyone across the globe, whether they are watching the games at a football stadium or enjoying the experience from afar,” said Spark Ni, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Vivo.

Vivo will provide its flagship smartphones to FIFA World Cup staff to help them complete their preparations with cutting-edge technologies and boost the hosting of a successful event.

Vivo will also launch a #vivogiveitashot campaign during the World Cup to celebrate the event. Ito hopes to recreate impressive moments and show the courage of people who tackle challenges head-on.