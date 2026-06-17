Africa’s data worth $400bn. We’re giving it away.

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

In 1944, the architects of the global financial system made one foundational decision: a currency without a reserve is just paper. They chose gold to back it. The logic was elegant. Value needs an anchor. Without one, belief is all you have, and belief, as any economist will tell you, is fragile.

Africa is now the world’s largest producer of the most valuable currency of the 21st century. That currency is data. And we have no reserve to back it.

This is not a technology story. It is a wealth story, and right now, we are on the losing side of it.

The Size of What We Are Sitting On

Across fifteen African markets, I have watched the same conversation play out: policymakers speak about “leveraging data,” technologists about “data-driven decisions,” financial institutions about “alternative data.” But nobody is pricing it. Nobody is treating it the way De Beers treated a rough diamond pulled from a Botswana kimberlite pipe, as an asset with a discoverable, tradeable, internationally recognised value.

Here is what conservative Western platform valuations tell us: Africa’s approximately 600-million active digital citizens generate data worth between $30-billion and $60-billion annually. That value is unrealised, unmonetised, and largely flowing offshore to international platforms that understand its worth far better than we do.

That is the surface seam. The deep ore body is the alternative data, 800-million monthly mobile money transactions, the agricultural production patterns of 60% of Africa’s working population, the informal trade flows of a $600-billion informal economy never formally mapped, and the psychographic and transactional signatures of the youngest, fastest-growing consumer class on earth.

Properly structured, governed, and deployed through the right AI infrastructure, we are not looking at a $60-billion asset class. We are looking at $20- billion to $400-billion annually. Africa has watched this story before, with minerals and agricultural commodities. We cannot afford to watch it happen with data.

Five Pillars to Build the Reserve

The solution is structural. Africa needs what every functioning currency system requires: a mint, a central bank, an exchange rate mechanism, a refinery, and a sovereign wealth fund. In data terms, that means five pillars.

Identity infrastructure is the mint. Ghana’s National Identification Authority and Rwanda’s foundational digital identity layer have demonstrated what a biometrically anchored national identity ecosystem unlocks: credit infrastructure, payment rails, and financial services that work. Markets without clean identity have scattered data — one individual, five disconnected systems, zero credit signal. The rest of the continent must accelerate.

Data governance is the central bank. Thirty-six African countries now have data protection legislation. That is progress. But legislation without enforcement, without a continental interoperability framework, and without a shared data sovereignty doctrine is a central bank with no tools. Africa needs a Continental Data Governance Compact, binding principles establishing ownership, consent, cross-border data flow rules, and critically, how the economic value of data must be shared between platforms, institutions, and the citizens who generate it.

Bureau interoperability is the exchange rate mechanism. A Kenyan with fifteen years of clean credit history crosses into Tanzania and becomes financially invisible. Their creditworthiness converts to zero. The Unified Credit Information Platform we are architecting in Tanzania is a proof of concept for what federated bureau infrastructure looks like in practice, AI-enriched credit signals that draw on mobile money behaviour, agricultural cooperative data, and utility payment history, crossing borders as freely and credibly as hard currency.

AI is the refinery. Gold in the ground is geologically interesting. Gold refined and minted into tradeable form is a reserve asset. Africa’s data is overwhelmingly unstructured, mobile money sequences, satellite imagery of smallholder farms, airtime top-up frequency, SACCO membership patterns. A traditional credit scoring model sees noise. An AI model trained on African market risk patterns sees a creditworthiness signal of extraordinary precision. Our platform is built on exactly that premise: the financial character of an African consumer exists in the data. AI makes the invisible, visible.

National Data Trusts are the sovereign wealth fund. Botswana discovered diamonds in 1967 and by 1994 had established one of Africa’s most successful sovereign wealth funds on the principle that revenue from a finite natural resource must be managed intergenerationally, not consumed in the present. Data is not finite. It regenerates with every transaction, every crop cycle, every new subscriber. The sovereign wealth argument for data is stronger than it ever was for minerals. National Data Trusts, sovereign vehicles licensing enriched, privacy-preserving, aggregated data products to global financial institutions, insurers, commodity traders, and climate investors; represent the most powerful financial inclusion mechanism this continent has ever had access to.

The Reserve Is There

My conservative modelling across the continent’s fifteen most data-productive economies puts initial annual licensing revenue potential at $15-billion to $40-billion per year. At full maturity: $200-billion to $400-billion annually. That figure will look conservative in twenty years.

Africa’s data landscape today is chaotic, fragmented, under-governed, and underpriced. These are facts, but they are not destiny.

This is not a call for aid. It is not foreign direct investment with strings attached. It is Africa monetising something it already owns.

The currency is in circulation. It is time to back it.