SA adventure tourism gets safety boost

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A comprehensive set of guidelines and tools has been launched to align the sector with international best practices.

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) has released a new toolkit, along with five category-specific codes of good practice, aimed at aligning adventure tourism with international standards and enhancing safety measures.

“SATSA’s first set of guidelines was released in 2023,” says Hannelie du Toit, SATSA COO. “It introduced a new level of compliance in a sector that was, at that point, largely unregulated. Today’s launch gives more adventure operators the tools they need to meet international safety standards – and visitors peace of mind when they’re booking adventures and activities.”

Hannelie du Toit, SATSA COO. Photo supplied.

The new resources were unveiled during Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, a leisure trade show owned by SA Tourism. They cover five key categories:

Aerial non-flight activities (including zip lines, rope courses, canopy tours, and suspension bridges). Wheel-based activities (including mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, ATVs, quad biking, and off-road motorcycling). Boat-based activities (including whale watching, shark cage diving and other marine-based activities). Paddling and rafting activities (on flat water, flowing water and oceans, including rafts, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards). Hiking and trekking activities (from short day walks to multi-day expeditions).

The documents are open for public comment and are intended to promote dialogue, invite industry input, and support broad-based ownership of the standards shaping the future of adventure tourism in Southern Africa.

The release includes a new Risk, Safety and Incident Management Toolkit, expanding the existing set of resources. The current library now features a Self-Regulation Road Map, a General Code of Good Practice Guide and Checklist, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and guidance on Participant Care.

Self-assessment tool and updated resources

SATSA has created a Self-Assessment Tool for adventure tourism operators in Southern Africa, designed to help measure alignment with international best practices. Freely available, the tool offers a detailed benchmark across key areas such as safety, sustainability, and operational performance.

Operators who complete the assessment will receive customised feedback, practical recommendations, and access to additional resources at no cost.

Photo supplied.

In line with this, all SATSA adventure tourism resources have been reviewed and updated to reflect current international standards and evolving market demands. The full range of toolkits and the self-assessment tool can be accessed via the SATSA website.

“What’s really exciting is the level of industry input and buy-in,” says du Toit. “Right from the very beginning in 2023, industry experts have really leaned in to offer their expertise and support, including the team at Dirty Boots, SATIB Insurance Brokers, and Nick Shaw, SATSA’s Adventure Chapter Chair.”

Du Toit says what makes the approach distinct is its fluid, collaborative nature. The toolkits include publication and review dates, allowing for honest feedback, additional input, and ongoing updates as standards evolve and technology advances. The framework actively encourages industry feedback, creating a living document that grows with the industry.

Nick Shaw, Adventure Chapter Chairperson, says: “The new documents align with international best practice, incorporating elements from ISO standards, European standards, Australian frameworks and input from the Adventure Travel Trade Association’s (ATTA) Travel Life programme.”

Economic impact

Adventure tourism plays a crucial role in South Africa’s broader tourism strategy, particularly in addressing geographic diversity, job creation, youth development, and tourism prosperity.

While traditional tourism hotspots such as Cape Town and Kruger National Park have seen strong post-pandemic recovery, regions like the Eastern Cape – despite their significant potential as adventure destinations – have fallen considerably behind.

David Frost, SATSA CEO, says: “There’s a reason this initiative is called ‘101 Adventures’. While New Zealand may call itself the adventure capital of the world, South Africa offers a far more diverse range of adventure experiences with superior products – closer to 104 at last count – we just need to position ourselves better globally. These toolkits are a critical step in that direction.”

David Frost, SATSA CEO. Photo supplied.

Next steps

Alongside the launch of the 101 Adventures Southern Africa toolkits and self-assessment tool, SATSA is conducting a comprehensive Adventure Tourism Industry Survey to better understand the sector’s size, economic contribution, and employment statistics. All adventure tourism operators are encouraged to participate by completing the survey here.

A webinar scheduled for 28 May at 12:00 will guide operators through the toolkits, the self-assessment process, and how to attain certification. Regular quarterly webinars will follow, providing ongoing support and updates.

“This initiative is about positioning Southern Africa as the premier global adventure destination,” says Frost. “We have the industry will – now we’re creating a framework that will drive growth, ensure safety, and spread tourism benefits to every corner of our region.”