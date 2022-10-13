Featured
TikTok takes tools to business
A self-service advertising platform now gives businesses the resources and flexibility to engage new audiences
TikTok For Business has launched new advertising solutions in South Africa to assist small and mid-size businesses in growing their brands on the platform. TikTok’s self-service advertising solutions give marketers across the country the tools to tap into the creativity of the TikTok community, reach new audiences and optimise their marketing campaigns.
TikTok, a platform that the company says celebrates creativity and storytelling from its users, aims to give marketers innovative tools with which to create authentic, creative content.
“Small businesses are an essential part of our community, which is why we’re continuously looking for new ways businesses can engage with audiences and grow,” says Scott Thwaites, TikTok head for global business solutions in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan. “Through the new self-serve offering, small businesses can now experience the magic of TikTok in an easy and independent way.”
TikTok says its Business Ads Manager empowers businesses of all sizes to reach their ideal customers through a simple interface. With new creative tools and performance features designed with small businesses in mind, users can start activating at scale on the platform.
Product highlights, as provided by TikTok, include:
- Creative tools: TikTok has creative tools that enable every marketer to embrace the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok community. Everyone has the opportunity to tell their story, and TikTok’s creative tools help brands represent the most authentic version of their brand.
- Flexible budgets: TikTok Ads Manager was designed for the fast setup for every level of expertise. Flexible budgets allow businesses to adjust their spending at any time.
- Performance targeting: Intelligent targeting can help businesses to get discovered by new engaged audiences.
- Business accounts: TikTok business accounts provide additional tools customized to businesses’ needs for performance analysis and engagement with audiences.