Teams Walkie Talkie comes to Crosscall

Aimed at industries like transport and logistics, retail and warehousing, and healthcare, the integration of a dedicated Walkie Talkie button is strongly geared to African needs.

Crosscall, the French manufacturer of ultra-durable smartphones, tablets and accessories, has integrated with the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams to offer an all-in-one push-to-talk solution suitable for businesses. All of the brand’s terminals are compatible with the Walkie talkie app in Teams, which is available for free to users of Teams with an active Microsoft 365 subscription.

The integration is regarded as particularly important for the African market, as many organisations are using Teams in their daily activity and as a key communication tool. This announcement is specifically relevant to industries like transport and logistics, retail, warehousing, and the healthcare industry, including ambulances and hospitals. as it overcomes many connectivity challenges.

Crosscall, which has developed expertise in group communications in recent years, has won strategic tenders, like one launched by the French Ministry of the Interior to equip the Gendarmerie and the National Police. It says the Walkie Talkie app in Microsoft Teams is easy, intuitive to use, and enables instant communication for frontline employees using the dedicated button integrated with Crosscall smartphones or tablets.

Frontline workers can now use the dedicated push-to-talk button for Walkie Talkie in Teams on Crosscall’s rugged smartphones and tablets including the Core-X4, Core-M5, Action-X5, Core-T4, and Core-T5.

With this collaboration, Crosscall and Microsoft aim to meet the current challenges of frontline workers by enabling them to communicate with anyone from anywhere across geographic locations. The side button on Crosscall devices can launch the Walkie Talkie in Teams in one click and turn into digital walkie-talkies, delivering a single device for frontline communication, replacing traditional radios.

Frontline workers can also collaborate with each other through messaging, file sharing, calling, calendaring, shift scheduling, and tasks, within Teams. Frontline workers in different warehouses will be able to send each other information on available stocks and share follow-up documents in real-time. A site manager will be able to quickly report a security problem that has occurred while sending photos of the site in question.

Group communication is increasingly common in companies to facilitate collaboration and exchanges between teams in the field. Ultra-resistant, waterproof, with great autonomy and usable with gloves or wet fingers, Crosscall devices are ideal for complicated and challenging environments, and for professionals in construction, manufacturing, and logistics.