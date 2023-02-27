Landmark next-gen VR shooter showcased

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Award-winning VR publisher and developer nDreams today unveiled their landmark, next generation action shooter, Synapse, launching exclusively on PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

Years in the making, Synapse’s transformative gameplay combines brutal firepower and surging telekinetic powers to deliver a level of immersion and connection not yet seen on the hardware.

Synapse places players in a beautifully abstract world with dual-wielding combat that evolves Fracked’s acclaimed run and gun gameplay, putting expressive 1:1 telekinesis in one hand and deadly, tactile weaponry in the other. Players harness this lethal combination as they master their own combat style to fight their way through a hostile mindscape.

“Synapse is the culmination of a decade of VR-only development.” said James Shepherd, Head of nDreams Studio. “Following the success of Phantom and Fracked, we challenged ourselves to push VR gameplay to new limits using the power of PS VR2. The team have more than risen to this challenge and the result is a milestone release that sets the benchmark for our next 10 years of innovation.”

Designed to take full advantage of PlayStation VR2’s boundary pushing hardware, Synapse delivers a feature set, including:

Motion-controlled, 1:1 telekinesis with eye-tracking-enhanced aiming that equips players with the power to launch, levitate and smash enemies through destructible environments.

Adrenaline-fuelled gunplay engineered for PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers. Feel every moment through haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

A stand-out art style designed to make full use of the PlayStation VR2’s stunning 4K HDR display.

Synapse is available to wishlist now via the PlayStation Store.

More news and updates on Synapse will be revealed ahead of its launch later this year.