Surf tourism rides new wave in SA

The 2025 Surf Expo Africa aims to draw attention to coastline, creativity, and adventure-driven travel experiences.

The Surf Expo Africa, an event which celebrates the continent’s surf and ocean lifestyle, will be hosted in South Africa from 28 to 30 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Backed by South African Tourism through the South African National Convention Bureau’s (SANCB) Bid Support Programme, the inaugural expo marks a moment for Africa’s growing ocean economy and surf tourism sector.

It positions SA as a stage for ocean-inspired innovation, adventure, and connection.

The expo will host a line-up of speakers who have dedicated their lives to the ocean, including:

Matt Bromley: A professional big wave surfer and keynote speaker, who has tackled waves as tall as seven-story buildings. He aims to inspire audiences to conquer their fears and thrive in life’s storms.

Hanli Prinsloo: A South African freediver, speaker, writer, and ocean conservationist, founder and executive director of I Am Water, a trust dedicated to conserving the world’s oceans through human experience.

Greg Bertish: Co-founder of Sharkspotters, waterman and survivor. Greg overcame major infections, multiple operations, and nearly 200 days in hospital. Now, he aims to motivate others to thrive against the odds in both work and play.

Darryl Erasmus, acting CEO of SA Tourism, says the partnership aligns with the organisation’s mission to spotlight distinct and diverse travel experiences.

He says: “From Jeffreys Bay’s legendary barrels to Muizenberg’s surf schools and the Eastern Cape’s rugged coastlines, SA’s surf culture is as diverse as it is dynamic. SA’s partnership with the Surf Expo gives an incredible platform to tell SA’s ocean story of our waves, our people, our creativity, and our culture. It’s more than just an event; it’s a gateway to economic opportunity, sustainability, and storytelling that inspires the world to visit our shores.”

Jason Cumming, Surf Expo Africa co-founder, says: “We’ve been dreaming about a platform like this for years. There’s nothing like it on the continent. With SA Tourism behind us, we’re not just launching an event we are creating a movement.

“Our surfing tourism market is set to hit $95.93-billion by 2030, with compound annual growth of 6.0%. It’s a major market for us to nurture.

“SA has long been a bucket-list destination for surf travellers. But we’ve never had a central platform to showcase everything we have to offer until now.”

South African Tourism’s involvement in the Surf Expo aims to accelerate the growth of an arm of the nation’s tourism economy by riding the momentum of the global surf boom attracting international visitors, boosting local businesses, and unlocking the full potential of an ocean-rich offering.

Erasmus says: “Surf tourism draws thousands of domestic and international travellers to the country’s coastline annually. The Surf expo will showcase how this natural asset fuels tourism, creativity, and entrepreneurship, with small businesses, SMMEs, and local designers playing a central role in the event.

“Surf Expo Africa places SA squarely on the map as a destination for adventure, business, and inspiration. It is where culture meets coastline and where the world is invited to meet SA.”