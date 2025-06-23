Free platform delivers interactive STEM learning

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

STEMulator.org is helping South African learners explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through engaging visuals and hands-on virtual modules.

South Africa is experiencing a growing shortage of professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). In response, STEMulator.org, a free online platform, aims to enhance how young learners engage with maths and science and to promote interest in STEM-related subjects, studies, and careers.

The free online platform offers a visually rich, interactive environment designed to support STEM education. Through animations, diagrams, and a visual navigation system, it enables learners to explore and understand key concepts in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

For example, in the Photovoltaics module, learners can explore how semiconducting materials convert sunlight into electricity. Through interactive visuals, they see how solar panels are made up of many cells, each generating around 0.5 volts, and how these are connected in series and parallel to produce the required voltage and current for grid use.

The platform demonstrates the difference between fixed and tracking mounts, the role of inverters in converting direct current to grid-compatible electricity, and the environmental advantages of PV technology. By navigating this virtual environment, learners gain a practical understanding of how solar energy systems work and their growing role in global energy supply.

Launched as a resource for SA youth, STEMulator aims to engage digitally connected learners and support them in making informed subject choices that may influence their future academic and career paths.

The platform encourages support from teachers, parents, and community leaders to broaden its reach, with the goal of introducing one-million learners annually to its STEM-focused content before they make high school subject selections.

By promoting STEM literacy, the initiative seeks to contribute to building a more skilled and future-ready generation.