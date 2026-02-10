New children’s book targets STEM gap

Photo supplied.

The story uses young female protagonists and practical problem-solving to encourage early interest in engineering and technical careers.

A new book titled Lesedi and Ayama’s Engineering Adventure aims to demystify science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields for girls aged 6-10. The story is written by South African Innocentia Mahlangu, an award-winning engineer and author.

Only about 30% of STEM students are female in South Africa. Recent findings reveal that women hold 33% of research positions globally, with 12% in engineering. Only 35% of STEM graduates worldwide are women; in AI, just 22% of professionals are female. Sub-Saharan Africa reports less than 30% female STEM graduates, reflecting cultural and access barriers.

Lesedi and Ayama’s Engineering Adventure follows two curious girls as they introduce young readers to the wonders of engineering. The protagonists embark on problem-solving quests, including building bridges, designing sustainable structures and exploring real-world engineering challenges.

The book launch forms part of today’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, held annually on 11 February and led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The day aims to celebrate women in these industries and address the gender gap.

According to a 2024 UNESCO report, while studies show girls initially perform equally or better than boys in mathematics and science at primary levels, their interest wanes during adolescence due to societal biases and lack of encouragement. This limits girls’ opportunities and interest in STEM education.

This year’s theme, From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap, shifts the focus from identifying problems to implementing solutions. It aims to highlight the need to move beyond simply envisioning a better future to taking concrete actions that have a measurable impact.

Mahlangu has been recognised internationally for her leadership in engineering and infrastructure. A Wits University graduate with degrees in civil engineering and an MBA from Maastricht University, she works as a specialist project manager at Hatch on global mining, metals, and infrastructure projects.

Innocentia Mahlangu. Photo supplied.

She is the youngest Fellow of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering, a Global Rising Leader and Future 50 honouree of the Project Management Institute, and a vice president at SAICE, with a strong focus on inspiring and mentoring young women to pursue careers in STEM.

Her book aims to support children in exploring different careers in STEM, learning how engineers make a difference, and discovering how anyone can become a changemaker. Mahlangu crafted the story to counter the underrepresentation of women in engineering, fostering early confidence in technical skills and innovation.