Sony launches telephoto first

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The FE 50–150mm F2 GM is the first telephoto zoom to pair a 150mm reach with a constant F2 aperture.

Designed for versatility, the lens covers a standard 50mm focal length at the wide end and delivers prime-like resolution across its range. Its fast aperture and high optical performance make it especially well-suited for portraits, weddings, events, and fast-paced action – allowing photographers to adapt to a wide range of subjects and scenarios with a single lens.

As part of the G Master series, Sony says the FE 50–150mm F2 GM offers an exceptional combination of high resolution and smooth background blur, enhancing imaging results for professionals using the Sony Alpha camera system.

The lens’s internal optical design plays a key role in achieving its image quality. It includes two extreme aspherical (XA) elements, two super extra-low dispersion (ED) glass elements, and three ED elements. This configuration is designed to minimise aberrations and maintain sharpness and contrast throughout the zoom range.

A floating focusing system enables a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m at the wide end and a maximum magnification of 0.20, allowing for detailed close-up shooting.

The FE 50–150mm F2 GM also features a newly developed 11-blade circular diaphragm, contributing to smooth, rounded bokeh – especially beneficial in subject-isolating scenarios. For video, it supports a shallow depth of field and delivers high image clarity.

Sony’s Nano AR Coating II, applied uniformly across the lens surface, reduces ghosting and flare when shooting in backlit conditions.

Internal zoom and design

Measuring at approximately 200 mm in length and weighing approximately 1,340g, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM offers portability considering its combination of wide zoom range and bright aperture.

The lens features an internal zoom design that maintains a consistent length and weight balance during focal length adjustments, making it suitable for handheld and gimbal use. Its 50mm to 150mm focal range offers versatility for users seeking a compact telephoto solution across standard and medium telephoto perspectives.

Autofocus performance

The FE 50–150mm F2 GM is equipped with four XD linear motors and advanced control algorithms to provide fast, precise, and quiet autofocus performance. The system is compatible with Sony’s Alpha 9 III, supporting continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second with full AF/AE tracking.

Combined with its versatile 50–150mm zoom range, the lens is well-suited for capturing fast-moving subjects in indoor sports, portrait, and event photography.

Cinematic video production

The FE 50–150mm F2 GM is designed to support video production, with measures to reduce focus breathing and compatibility with Sony’s Breathing Compensation feature on select Alpha cameras.

Linear Response MF provides consistent and precise manual focus control, while the internal zoom design maintains balance and stability during zooming – particularly useful when mounted on gimbals. The XD linear motors operate quietly to minimise audio interference during recording.

The lens is built with durability in mind, featuring a dust- and moisture-resistant design. A fluorine coating on the front element helps repel contaminants and simplifies maintenance in challenging environments.

Availability

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM (SEL50150GM) will be available in South Africa from July 2025. Additional information, including professional use cases and educational content, is available here.