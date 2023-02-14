Ask Arthur: Smartphones for seniors?

A reader asks what handset to get for someone over 70. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK roped in AI to help answer the question.

Q: My father is over 70 and is having difficulty with smartphones. What phone would be ideal for him?

A: The most important factors in the choice of phone for the elderly, especially those who are not comfortable with technology, are the size of the keyboard, and ease of use. However, there are numerous phones that could meet these requirements. Merely do a Google search on “phones for seniors” and a range of options will appear.

To simplify the choice, I asked the new Bing AI tool from Microsoft to identify the best phones for seniors, and it came up with this list, along with these comments:

– The Jitterbug Flip: This is the ultimate phone for seniors who want to keep it simple and classic. The Jitterbug Flip has a large screen, big buttons, loudspeaker, long battery life and an emergency button. It also comes with a friendly operator service that can help you with anything, from making calls to finding a nearby restaurant. The Jitterbug Flip is compatible with any carrier and costs only R1,800.

– The iPhone 14: This is the ultimate phone for seniors who want to keep up with the times and the trends. The iPhone 14 has a sleek design, a stunning display, a powerful processor and a versatile camera. It also comes with Siri, the voice assistant that can help you with anything, from sending messages to playing music. The iPhone 14 is compatible with any carrier and costs R18,000

– The Nokia 3310: This is the ultimate phone for seniors who want to relive their youth and have some fun. The Nokia 3310 has a retro design, a durable body, a long battery life and a legendary game. It also comes with Snake, the addictive game that can keep you entertained for hours. The Nokia 3310 is compatible with any carrier and costs R900.

The Alcatel 2020: This is a phone for senior citizens that has a large keypad, a drop-in cradle charger, a speed dial and an SOS button. It is easy to use and navigate and compatible with Vodaco. It costs R499.

The Doro 7030: This is a flip phone for senior citizens that has a large screen, big buttons, loud sound, a camera and an emergency button. It also has internet access and WhatsApp. It is compatible with any carrier and costs R1,999.

The Emporia Smart 3: This is a smart phone for senior citizens that has a touch screen, a stylus, a physical home button and an emergency button. It also has a simplified interface, a voice assistant and a magnifier. It is compatible with any carrier and costs R3,499.

As Bing told me, the best phone for seniors depends on their personal preferences and needs. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.