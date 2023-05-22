Samsung is inviting legacy Samsung Galaxy Note users to “go to the next-level” from their Note experience, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It comes packed with unrivalled camera features, powerful performance, and an eco-conscious design.

Samsung says the two worlds of Galaxy innovation are colliding into a new category with this latest device. With the integration of the DNA of the Galaxy Note – the ground-breaking and upgraded camera, peak performance and productivity tools as well as the signatures of S Series – Samsung has now created the most elevated Galaxy Ultra smartphone yet.

Last year, the Galaxy S Series took a huge leap forward by bringing together a pro-grade camera, unrivalled performance as well as an embedded S Pen from the Note Series with the creative customisation of the S Series.

The Galaxy Note experience lives on in the DNA of Ultra, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to offer the best of both with a new design that will define the look and feel of Galaxy products to come.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Series now comes with a new and improved variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As one of the first Snapdragon 8’s most powerful and efficient processor to use Qualcomm’s new and improved Cognitive Image Signal Processor (ISP), an avid Galaxy S23 Ultra user can now enjoy better camera quality and performance as well.

Qualcomm has in the past released higher-clocked versions of its Snapdragon chips. However, the one in the Galaxy S23 Series is a little more than just a higher-clocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Filming a favourite song at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner – users can get sharper images and videos. The Cognitive ISP is able to enhance photos and videos in real-time for professional-quality camera experiences, even in dark settings.