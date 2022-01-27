Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G packs performance and security

Packed with performance and enhanced security features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a smartphone worth upgrading to. The 5G-enabled device is designed with the fan-favourite specs of the Galaxy S21 Series – available at an accessible price point.

Expect the fast speeds of 5G in a feature-packed smartphone with pro-grade cameras, high-quality graphics, and the smooth experience of One UI. A big plus is that it also runs on Android 12 OS and is layered with One UI 4 over the top. That’s a big win for software support and security.

The device offers end-to-end security in hardware and software to protect a user’s data in real-time. On the outside, it’s protected with Gorilla Glass Victus, one of the toughest types of glass in the industry. It is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps it safe from splashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes.

It optimises the 120Hz refresh rate display to make the display feel smoother, and lets users experience faster touch response times in Game Mode. It also includes a processor that works hard, while remaining power-efficient.

Samsung says the S21 FE 5G’s battery will get users through a day of use, and then some. This is reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities so users can charge their battery by more than 50% in 30 minutes.

Get ready for a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, in one of the four new, fashionable colour options including Olive, Lavender, White, or Graphite. All this fits into a slim 7.9mm-thick body.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,999. Those who choose to buy the device can take advantage of an amazing launch offer including a free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R499. For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, click here .