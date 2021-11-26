Samsung air-cons breathe new life into homes

Summer has finally arrived, which reminds many that they need the comfort of an air conditioner. However, air-cons are not just for cooling air, but also for purifying air. Samsung has a wide range of technology available to purify the air with well-designed filters. From anti-bacterial systems to dust filters, users can enjoy fresh and clean air while also saving costs on extra maintenance and electricity.

The new range of air conditioners from Samsung comes with a PM 1.0 Filter in the new AR9500 Wind-Free air conditioner, which ensures the air inside one’s home is cleaner. The PM 1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to give ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns a positive charge so that it attaches to the negative plate. It then sterilises the virus and bacteria through an electrostatic charger. It also monitors the air quality in the room with a laser sensor and it automatically cleans itself with a purifying function when it’s powered down.

Samsung’s Tri-Care filter is made up of three layers which include a high-density filter that extracts large dust particles, fibres and animal hairs. A Zeolite Coating filter also captures fine dust and can eliminate viruses, bacteria and allergens.

The high density (HD) Anti-bacterial Filter along with Easy Filter Plus, helps capture fur-baby hair, fibres, household dust and keeps the heat exchange clean. It prevents fine dust particles and allergens from spreading out in the air, and is regularly effective at capturing airborne contaminants or allergens such as pollen, mould spores and pet dander. Adding to the convenience, it’s washable. The dense mesh of the HD filter keeps dust from the heat exchanger, maintaining its efficiency for longer.

With careful consideration of the lifestyle of South Africans, Samsung has introduced Easy Filter Plus. Now, users have the convenience of self-service where they can remove the filters for more straightforward DIY, which helps in reducing service maintenance costs. The air conditioners are also power-efficient to help users reduce their electricity bills while working or studying from home.

Beyond the healthcare benefits of Samsung’s latest filter technology, the innovative Wind-Free air conditioner offers an effective cooling experience without the unpleasant sensation of harsh, cold air blowing directly onto the skin. It quietly and gently disperses cool air, and in winter it offers warm, evenly distributed air.

