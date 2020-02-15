Featured
SA start-ups get Catalyst boost
Two South African companies are included in a cohort of six African start-ups selected by a global fintech accelerator, Catalyst Fund, which is investing R226-million into a global programme.
The Fund, managed by BFA Global and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), recently announced a new £12-million GBP ($15 million USD) commitment from UK aid and J.P. Morgan to advance financial inclusion for underserved people across the world. Over the next three years, it will support the growth of 30 additional startups across five key emerging markets for fintech innovation: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, India, and Mexico.
Its latest cohort includes:
- Pesakit – Kenya-based app for mobile money agents
- Kwara – Kenya-based online and mobile banking platform for Savings + Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs)
- Cowrywise – savings and investment tool targeted toward Nigerian youth
- Meerkat – South Africa-based debt counseling and savings product
- Farmart – India-based digital credit platform for farmers
- Spoon – South Africa-based savings and credit offering for women-owned, subsistence enterprises
The two South African companies both include savings products, but approach financial inclusion from different perspectives.
Spoon Money (www.spoonmoney.com) is a savings and credit offering for women-owned subsistence enterprises. It is an impact-driven commercial enterprise that capitalises credit-worthy group saving and credit schemes (i.e. stokvels) in order to support their financial growth, and bolster economic activity in informal communities.
Meerkat (www.meerkat.co.za) is a “new-generation financial wellness business” committed to making a difference in the financial lives of customers. Their vision is to help the customer do more with their money through simple solutions, with savings at the heart. They help customers gradually reduce their reliance on debt and improve their financial health. They say they’ve changed thousands of lives through their professional and confidential debt counselling service that can be conducted over the phone. They’re currently putting together the finishing touches to their simple savings solution and funeral plan, which will launch early 2020.
“We’re thrilled to enter the next phase of this journey, building on lessons learned over the last four years, to position ourselves as the best partners for innovators building affordable, accessible and appropriate solutions designed to improve the financial health of underserved populations in emerging markets,” said Catalyst Fund Director Maelis Carraro. “The additional support from UK aid and continued support from J.P. Morgan will enable us to deepen our local footprints and ecosystem development role in each of our key markets, as well as welcome new partners that can support our mission.”
Catalyst Fund is focusing on specific markets because of their vibrant fintech industries, which house a significant number of early-stage startups across Africa, Latin America and Asia, and because of the need to address critical challenges faced by local underserved consumers.
This new commitment will enable the program to apply lessons learned from accelerating startups in emerging markets over the past four years and focus on:
- Providing critical pre-seed capital and bespoke venture building support;
- Broadening the pool of investors who receive 1:1 connections with Catalyst Fund companies;
- Accelerating the innovation ecosystems in each market to improve startups’ access to capital, corporate partnerships and talent; and
- Sharing best practices toolkits, learnings and insights with the global fintech community to spur innovation across markets.
“With the support of UK aid, Catalyst Fund is connecting more fintech start-ups in emerging African markets with expertise and investment from the UK and around the world,” said UK Minister for Africa Andrew Stephenson. “This innovative work is crucial to changing the lives of people around the world by providing access to basic services like pensions, lending and health care.”
“Financial inclusion is the cornerstone of resilient communities and households,” said Carol Lake, head of international markets philanthropy at J.P. Morgan. “As part of our $125 million global commitment to financial health, we are supporting the development and growth of innovative fintech solutions that can help underserved people across the world save, reduce their debt and improve their lives.”
Catalyst Fund was created in 2016 with support from J.P. Morgan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to support entrepreneurs building solutions that improve the financial health of underserved communities. It is supported by the Department for International Development (DFID), which leads the UK’s work to end extreme poverty.
To date, Catalyst Fund has accelerated 25 fintech startups, who have so far raised over 10 times the amount of grant capital they received and are serving over 1.2-million customers globally. Based on learnings so far, in the next phase Catalyst Fund will focus more on businesses that are building solutions that go beyond financial access and inclusion, to improve the overall financial health of underserved consumers.
“Catalyst Fund is itself an innovative example of collaboration across sectors and assets,” said Melissa Berman, president and CEO of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. “We are proud to be a part of an initiative that combines mentoring from impact investors, grant capital from committed donors and advisory services from expert consulting firm BFA Global.”
Massive smart cities growth coming this year
Global spending on smart cities initiatives will total nearly $124-billion this year, an increase of 18.9% over 2019, according to a new forecast
A new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Smart Cities Spending Guide shows global spending on smart cities initiatives will total nearly $124 billion this year, an increase of 18.9% over 2019. The top 100 cities investing in smart initiatives in 2019 represented around 29% of global spending, and while growth will be sustained among the top spenders in the short term, the market is quite dispersed across midsize and small cities investing in relatively small projects.
“This new release of IDC’s Worldwide Smart Cities Spending Guide brings further expansion of our forecasts into smart ecosystems with the addition of smart ports alongside smart stadiums and campus,” said Serena Da Rold, program manager in IDC’s Customer Insights & Analysis group. “The Spending Guide also provides spending data for more than 200 cities and shows that fewer than 80 cities are investing over $100 million per year. At the same time, around 70% of the opportunity lies within cities that are spending $1 million or less per year. There is a great opportunity for providers of smart city solutions who are able to leverage the experience gained from larger projects to offer affordable smart initiatives for small and medium sized cities.”
In 2019, use cases related to resilient energy and infrastructure represented over one third of the opportunity, driven mainly by smart grids. Data-driven public safety and intelligent transportation represented around 18% and 14% of overall spending respectively.
Looking at the largest use cases, smart grids (electricity and gas combined) still attract the largest share of investments, although their relative importance will decrease over time as the market matures and other use cases become mainstream. Fixed visual surveillance, advanced public transportation, intelligent traffic management, and connected back office follow, and these five use cases together currently represent over half of the opportunity. The use cases that will see the fastest spending growth over the five-year forecast are vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, digital twin, and officer wearables.
Singapore will remain the top investor in smart cities initiatives. Tokyo will be the second largest spender in 2020, driven by investments for the Summer Olympics, followed by New York City and London. These four cities will each see smart city spending of more than $1 billion in 2020.
On a regional basis, the United States, Western Europe, and China will account for more than 70% of global smart cities spending throughout the forecast. Latin America and Japan will experience the fastest growth in smart cities spending in 2020.
“Regional and municipal governments are working hard to keep pace with technology advances and take advantage of new opportunities in the context of risk management, public expectations, and funding needs to scale initiatives,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president of IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities. “Many are moving to incorporate Smart City use cases into budgets, or financing efforts through more traditional means. This is helping to grow investments.”
IDC’s Worldwide Smart Cities Spending Guide quantifies the expected technology opportunity around smart cities initiatives from a regional and worldwide level. Spending data is available for nine regions with 36 distinct use cases across five strategic priorities and eight technology categories. In addition, the spending guide offers a complementary Cities dataset, providing smart city spending for 207 cities across nine regions. The spending guide is designed to provide IT vendors with insights into this rapidly growing market and how the market will develop over the five-year forecast period.
Drones to learn from flight path of butterfly
In a finding that could benefit drone design, award-winning research by a doctoral student at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) shows that the undulating flight paths of Monarch butterflies are actually more energy-efficient than a straight-line path.
Madhu Sridhar’s paper won the 2019 AIAA Atmospheric Flight Mechanics Graduate Student Paper Competition and he was awarded at the 2020 AIAA SciTech Forum held recently in Orlando, Fla. The AIAA Scitech Forum is the largest annual aerospace conference and focuses on research and technology findings in the aerospace community. The 2020 AIAA SciTech Forum included more than 2,500 technical presentations with over 5,000 participants.
Sridhar modeled and analyzed the power consumption of Monarch butterflies while working in UAH’s Autonomous Tracking Optical Measurement (ATOM) Laboratory under Dr. Chang-kwon Kang, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Dr. Brian Landrum, an associate professor and the associate chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
The finding that an undulating flight trajectory consumed less energy can be valuable in the bio-inspired design of long-range robotic miniature drones.
“One of the underlying goals of our study is to develop a drone that can fly as long as a migrating Monarch,” Sridhar says. “The annual migration of Monarch butterflies is the longest among insects. It can be 3,000 kilometers long! Even the state-of-the-art drones cannot show these long ranges.”
Researchers used a simplified analytical butterfly model in the study, focusing on the dynamic interplay between the wing aerodynamics and body dynamics, says Sridhar, who is from Bangalore, India.
“This paper shows that this model agrees reasonably well with experimental data,” he says. “We used motion-tracking cameras to record a series of flight trajectories and wing and body motions of freely flying Monarch butterflies in our ATOM Lab.”
If there are advantages to the undulating trajectory that butterflies use, why don’t bees or flies use it?
“This study shows that the coordinated wing and body motions following a bumpy trajectory require lower power for a flapping wing at the Monarch scale,” he says. “For smaller insects this power benefit reduces, which is probably why they fly on a straight trajectory.”
Whether butterflies utilize a biologically predetermined pattern of flight or simply random undulations is one of many questions for future research. Sridhar is also looking into how the butterflies select flight altitudes.
“Monarchs are known to fly at different heights from ground level along their migration route, which we find very interesting,” he says. “We do not know why they choose to fly higher instead of at ground level heights.”
At higher altitudes the reduced air density may benefit Monarch flight, the scientists theorize.
“So, to test this, we have performed experiments with Monarch butterflies inside the large vacuum chamber at UAH Propulsion Research Center, where we recorded the flights at lower density air up to 4,000 meters above sea level,” Sridhar says. “This helps us in observing how their wing and body motions change as the air density is lowered.”
Additionally, researchers are using computer simulations to investigate how low-density air affects the flexibility of Monarch wings