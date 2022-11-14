SA marketers offer greater value thanks to digital

Photo by Lukas Blazek on Unsplash

Salesforce’s eighth annual State of Marketing report shows a big jump in optimism – but it’s harder to retain talent.

Eight six percent of South African marketers say their work provides greater value than it did a year ago — a 34%-point increase from last year.

This is a key finding of the eighth annual State of Marketing report by Salesforce, a global leader in CRM (customer relationship management) software.

The report also reveals how marketers in the countries surveyed are adapting to changes in privacy regulations — all while managing more data sources than ever before.

However, they face an uphill battle in an uncertain economy: 37% of South African marketers cited budgetary constraints and 64% of South African marketers agreed that customer expectations are more difficult to meet than they were a year ago.

To help meet the moment, marketers are focusing on:

Improving use of tools and technologies

Modernising tools and technologies

“Meeting customers’ digital-first expectations is increasingly the main priority for CMOs and their marketing teams, and the pressure is on to do more with less, while accommodating evolving data privacy laws to prepare for a cookie less future,” says Zuko Mdwaba, area vice president and country leader of Salesforce South Africa.

The trends revealed in the State of Marketing report were collected from a survey of 6,000 marketing leaders across 35 countries and six continents, including 200 from South Africa.

Insights include the following: