Robot dog simulates dangers of hot cars

The robot simulates heat stroke symptoms to warn motorists not to create a heat trap for their dogs.

The Nordics’ leading petcare brand, Musti Group, has launched a campaign warning dog owners to never leave their dog alone in a hot car.

The campaign features a custom-made robotic dog that simulates the symptoms of a heat stroke. The robot is placed inside a car and its movements are triggered by changes in temperature.

While Nordic summers are not always particularly hot, dogs with their fur coats are prone to heat strokes even in milder temperatures. Dogs should never be left alone in the car during summer, because the temperature inside a car can get dangerously high even on cloudy days. Even though awareness around the issue has increased, authorities in the Nordic countries still receive numerous reports of dogs left in hot cars every summer.

“When it comes to recognising dangerous situations, real life experience is the best form of education,” says Eveliina Rantahalvari, Musti Group’s head of Nordic marketing. “By creating a tangible, cautionary example that people witness with their own eyes, we hope to increase awareness of how and when to act in these situations both as a dog owner and a passer-by.”

Rantahalvari says dogs have a higher risk of suffering a heat stroke, because they are not able to regulate their body temperature by sweating through the skin.

“The temperature inside the car rises dangerously high faster than many people realise. Even leaving the car’s windows open is not enough to ensure the dog is not at risk,”

Rantahalvari says that if passers-by notice a trapped dog, the animal might be in need of immediate help.

“If you notice a dog left in a hot car, the first thing you should do is try to get in contact with the owner. For example, in a store or shopping center, you can ask the staff to make an announcement to try and alert the owner.”

The symptoms of a dog’s heat stroke include, among other things, severe lethargy, dark redness of the tongue and oral mucosa, convulsions and tremors. The situation might be very serious, if the dog is no longer panting or showing signs of restlessness, but instead lies still apathetically. If the owner of the car cannot be found quickly, the helper must contact the emergency centre and ask for instructions to help the dog.

“During summer, overheating is also a threat outside the car. It can be prevented by giving the dog enough water, staying in the shade, swimming and, for example, with ice cream made for dogs.”