CES: Robot will fix your teeth
Yomi is the first FDA-cleared robot for dental surgery, but it doesn’t replace your dentist. Yet.
Yomi is the first and only FDA-cleared robotic system for dental surgery. Through a combination of haptic feedback, intuitive visualisation, and audio cues, It helps doctors place implants with superior accuracy and precision.
Dental implant surgery is a process that can take months when traditional methods are used. But patients who choose to have implants placed with the help of Yomi can walk out with a restored smile.
It is a computerised robotic navigational system that assists clinicians during preoperative and intraoperative phases of dental implantation surgery.
The system consists of a robotic arm, which is guided by the clinician at all times, a tracking arm that connects to the patient and follows their position in real time, like GPS, and an easy-to-use software suite, YomiPlan.
Through a combination of detailed digital planning and multi-sensory guidance of surgical instrumentation, It helps doctors place implants with a high degree of precision, efficiency, and safety, so they can operate with confidence, expand their treatment offerings, and deliver an excellent patient experience.
Patient Benefits
- Efficient Treatment: It allows for same day implant surgery for candidate patients.
- Minimally invasive: Yomi may allow your dentist to provide surgery with smaller incisions and no sutures.
- Accurate: It helps your dentist plan and place your implant precisely for a return to dental function and a brilliant smile.
- Less Pain & Faster Recovery: Improved operative efficiency and accuracy, and a minimally invasive approach leads to less pain and faster recovery.