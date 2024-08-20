Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What is it?

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro is a premium addition to the smart home security range from the company bought by Amazon for a billion dollars six years ago. At first it wasn’t obvious what they were getting for their money, aside from market share and antitrust investigations in the USA, but a clearer picture is emerging. Literally and figuratively.

While it’s become difficult to differentiate the various models of smart doorbell, the specs of the new model speak for themselves. Offering 1536p HD+ – that’s somewhere between regular high-definition and full HD – it leaps ahead of earlier Ring models that offered sufficient video quality for identifying visitors and monitoring the front door area, but provided only basic resolution and clarity, particularly in low-light.

The Pro model not only offers higher-definition video but also a wider field of view, allowing users to capture more detailed footage – key for accurately identifying individuals and activities. Better performance in low-light conditions and at night also increases the chances of catching important details.

While earlier models relied on basic motion detection, resulting in cars, cats and swaying trees triggering false alerts, the Pro uses advanced motion detection that can distinguish between different types of movement.

Previous Ring doorbells operated on the standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, which could cause connectivity issues in the home due to Wi-Fi interference, but the Pro has gone full dual-band Wi-Fi, and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. That results in a more stable connection, fewer connectivity issues and quicker response times for calling up live video feeds.

The Pro model incorporates enhanced privacy and security features and controls, including two-factor authentication and more robust encryption. That helps protect one’s data and footage from outside access, addressing previous concerns and making the system more secure.

It supports more complex automation routines, such as triggering other smart devices when motion is detected or when the doorbell is pressed. The result: a more intelligent home security network. Customisation is fine-tuned through the Ring app, which allows one to adjust motion sensitivity, set privacy zones and customise alert preferences. That is aside from accessing live video streaming from the doorbell’s camera and having a two-way audio chat with visitors – even if one is monitoring it from the other side of the world.

The downside is that one cannot access older footage unless one pays for a Ring Protect subscription for cloud video storage. I would have thought reviewing older video footage is a key component of a smart doorbell’s security function.

Another potential downside is battery life, which is reduced by the amount of activity the doorbell detects, with high traffic demanding more frequent recharging. At least the battery is easily removable and easy to recharge. Being powered by a rechargeable battery also removes the limitations of having to be near power or wiring, and it can be used in a wide range of settings, from apartments to outbuildings.

Question marks remain around privacy and security concerns, with the Electronic Frontier Foundation alleging that previous versions of the app were sending identifiable personal information. Last year, Amazon paid the Federal Trade Commission in the USA a $5.8-million fine following allegations that Ring compromised customer privacy by allowing any employee or contractor to access private videos and failing to implement basic privacy and security protections. Obviously, it has addressed those concern since then, but users are still advised to take basic precautions, like updating passwords regularly.

Having said that, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro has evolved so far beyond the basic smart doorbell that it has become a comprehensive home security tool.

What does it cost?

In the South African market, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro typically retails from around R4,700 at Takealot to R5,300 at HiFiCorp.

Why does it matter?

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro transforms home security by building on the foundation laid by earlier Ring models and introducing significant upgrades that address past limitations. Improved video quality, advanced motion detection, dual-band Wi-Fi, and enhanced privacy features all combine to offer a comprehensive and reliable home security solution. Its battery-powered flexibility also makes it accessible to a broader range of homeowners.

What are the biggest negatives?

The Ring Doorbell Pro is relatively expensive, especially considering the additional cost of a Ring Protect subscription for storing videos.

In a high-traffic or high-movement area, the battery needs frequent recharging.

Question marks remain around privacy and security concerns.

What are the biggest positives?

Sharp, high-definition video with a wide field of view, ensuring clear identification of visitors.

Advanced motion detection reduces false alerts by distinguishing between people, animals, and other objects.

The dual-band Wi-Fi support provides a more stable connection.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

