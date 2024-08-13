Gadget of the Week: Fold faces the future

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 answers some of the questions posed by its predecessor, but leaves a few hanging, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Foldable phones have become a standard option across all brands, with Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and Tecno all having entered the folding fray, while Apple has positioned itself as a dinosaur in this space. It would be expected, then, that the forward-thinking players would want to keep moving forward rapidly to open more breathing space between them and the brand that has a knack for catching up.

This is the only surprise offered by the new Samsung Z Fold 6: that it did not grasp the opportunity to move the foldable format forward.

As a fan of the format, and of the Fold 5 as a productivity powerhouse, I had hoped the new edition would address the one elephant in the room, or at least slim it down, and give it wings. After using it for a year, the only significant flaw I found was that the closed screen was too narrow for effective work. Something as simple as writing an email or WhatsApp message on the front was impractical, as the default keyboard covered the text I was trying to write. Yes, the keyboard could be moved up or down, depending on the writing interface, but it felt clunky relative to the ease of use when the device was unfolded.

That was largely a result of the narrow front screen, which had a decent 6.2-inch display, but shoehorned it into a tight form factor. Open it up, and the 7.6-inch inner screen was a delight of space and productivity. It was nothing less than a taste of the future of mobile work.

Has that future arrived with the Fold 6?

To start with, Samsung has slimmed it down, from 13.4mm folded to 12.1mm. Added to that is a marginal increase in width of the front screen to 6.3-inches – small but noticeable. However, the keyboard issue remains on the front screen. At a time when standard smartphones come in from 6.5-inches upward, foldable devices need to come to the same party at the front door.

I’m not going to be a party-pooper, though. The same arguments in favour of the Fold 5 apply to the 6, only more so. It is both sleeker and lighter than the previous model, and the hinge mechanism feels more robust and smoother. As a result, the durability of the device is a standout feature. It has kept to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, which proved to be a winner on the Fold 5 and will no doubt keep the 6 going through heavy usage.

The crease in the middle of the main display – never an issue for me when looking at it face on, although sometimes called out by (mainly envious) people observing side-on – has been minimised, showcasing Samsung’s efforts to improve the foldable experience.

The inner display, still boasting a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, is nothing short of stunning. While the 2160 x 1856 resolution makes for a seemingly average 374ppi pixel density, on a large screen it means the colours are vibrant, while a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gaming.

The chipset has been upgraded to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage upward. Aside from the chip, those are the same specs as for the Fold 5. The camera array has also not changed, made up of a triple-lens system with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens on the back, a 10MP lens on the front, and a 4MP camera under the open display.

The 4,500mAh battery, too, remains unchanged, despite the increasing power demands made by a large screen. I found myself usually reaching for the charger by evening.

The real reason to upgrade, then, would lie in the software. Here, Galaxy AI makes all the difference, and the device features both the extensive AI features unveiled by Samsung in January, and delightful new elements, like the Google Gemini app being fully integrated. Photography is AI-enhanced by the ProVisual Engine, Portrait Studio, and advanced editing with Photo Assist. Video gets the Instant Slow-mo touch, and personal action movies will never be the same again.

Regular software also gets an upgrade, and an improved Multi-Active Window feature allows users to run up to three apps simultaneously, further enhancing its productivity prowess.

At the same time, while Samsung’s One UI 6.0 is generally well-polished, some third-party apps still struggle with the foldable format. Games, in particular, have not caught up, and may well be a future flying elephant trying to get out of the room.

What does it cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold6 with 256GB is priced at R43,499 and is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy,

Why does it matter?

As Samsung continues to refine its foldable technology, the Z Fold 6 underlines the productivity potential of the form factor. As such it represents the cutting edge of mobile technology, although its high price and some lingering compromises mean it’s not quite the perfect foldable yet.

What are the biggest negatives?

Front screen still too narrow.

Battery life underwhelming.

Camera array underpowered.

What are the biggest positives?

Dazzling main display.

Productivity powerhouse.

Robust and durable design provides confidence in making the investment.

*Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

