High-tech prospects of real estate agents

Technology is changing real estate. Yet, while people in many other business sectors worry about technology replacing them, for real estate agents, it’s the opposite. Efforts to reduce the roles of estate agents or remove them altogether are largely a failure—and good riddance to that.

This theme resonated across the many presentations and workshops hosted at the Inman Connect Conference in New York, which I attended at the start of 2025.

Disintermediation of agents is failing because they are still the last mile in an emotional and technical process. Most buyers and sellers want them—the difference is that they want good agents who have knowledge, empathy, transparency, and flexibility.

The best agents are using technology to deliver on those expectations, as well as increase their autonomy, independence, and earnings. They are less attracted to traditional trappings. Among thousands of agents surveyed in the US, only 24% expected physical offices, according to data released at Inman Connect.

Many agents are extremely entrepreneurial. They don’t have a salary at the end of the month or know exactly what they’re going to earn. They’re only as good as their last deal. The best among them are using digital technologies to create a talent-centric market where over 70% of agents are reviewing commission splits.

These trends are not spontaneous. Property buyers and sellers overwhelmingly prefer the personal touch of a good agent instead of last-mile self-service tools. Yet, they also leverage technology for research and convenience. For example, immersive experiences like 3D virtual walkthroughs are becoming very popular, dramatically raising the chance of buyers being genuinely interested when querying about a property. We see technology in other areas as well, such as on-demand, online appointments.

Customers are setting the trend to blend human expertise with digital convenience. Thus, agents gain an edge when they combine their skills with technology trends. But it’s not a time for complacency. The proactive agents are taking a larger slice of the pie, leaving other agents behind. So, while the prospects look good for real estate agents, the tide won’t lift all of them. The property market requires clued-up and responsive agents using digital technologies, from integrated customer relationship software to the latest artificial intelligence opportunities.

How can agents adapt to this new reality? Stay in touch with the latest technologies and trends, and align with agencies that focus on providing services to independent agents. While there will always be real estate offices and conglomerates, it’s their affinity for digitalisation that matters. Brokerages that support staff and independent agents with the right technologies, communication channels, design services, and market intelligence will thrive.

Real estate agents are the last mile, and technology is not replacing them. However, technology is helping determine who will close deals and who will turn in their ‘For Sale’ posters.