rAge returns with SA gaming and tech

The local expo features a range of exhibitors, esports tournaments, an Artist Alley and LAN gaming, writes ZIANDA GOLDSTUCK.
The South African Really Awesome Gaming Expo (rAge) returns this weekend (5 to 7 December 2025), bringing together gamers, tech fans, and pop-culture enthusiasts for hands-on showcases and tournaments in a new venue.

With more than 15 partners and sponsors and over 180 exhibitors across the show floor, rAge offers a broad mix of experiences. The annual event, first held in 2003, is taking place on the eighth floor of Fourways Mall, north of Johannesburg.

Esports is back with a full tournament line-up and a Varsity Esports Stage. Anime fans can enjoy the Anime After Hours Stage, while long-running staples like Artist Alley, competitions, giveaways and a NAG LAN area remain part of the show. The layout has been adapted for the venue in a section of the mall parking area that has been converted into an exhibition space. This includes a dedicated entrance to the NAG LAN section.

The 2025 rAge map.

The venue adds practical convenience, with restaurants, a food court and ATMs located in the same building. A food, beverage and liquor facility, Quench x Como, will operate on the expo floor. It is Halal-certified and cashless, accepting payment by credit card, SnapScan, Zapper and Yoco.

Parking is not included in the rAge ticket price, but Fourways Mall will offer a flat parking rate of R10 per car per day. The expo level is a short lift or escalator ride from the parking area.

The My.rAge.Expo app includes a map of the expo floor, a list of exhibitors and their locations, a general schedule and an Esports schedule, a FAQ section and a surprise Treasure Hunt, among other interesting features. The app can be downloaded before the expo for convenience.

Tickets are available on the Howler website.

