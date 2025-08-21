rAge levels up

Photo courtesy rAge.

The 2025 rAge expo will take place from 5 to 7 December 2025 at a new rooftop venue in the Fourways Mall event space.

The 2025 rAge expo, a South African technology, gaming and geek exhibition, is moving to a new venue: it will be hosted at Fourways Mall’s rooftop event space from 5 to 7 December.

The organisers say this year’s location offers over 50,000 square metres of covered space and direct access to a shopping and entertainment environment. Earlier editions of rAge were held at the Ticketpro Dome, Gallagher Estate, and Joburg Expo Centre.

The expo says Fourways Mall is undergoing a dynamic transformation under new management, evolving into a multi-faceted entertainment destination.

“We’re beyond excited to take rAge to new heights, literally,” says rAge project director Michael James. “rAge has always been about breaking the mould and doing things differently. Being among the first to use this incredible rooftop space is a perfect example of that.

“We couldn’t ask for a cooler venue, it’s easy to get to, and brings a fresh vibe that our community is going to love. It’s like we’re levelling up the entire experience. We can’t wait to bring our visitors an unforgettable weekend this December.”

Fourways Mall GM Juan Palm says: “This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for the mall as we continue to evolve into a destination that blends premium retail, lifestyle, and entertainment experiences.

“With over 50,000m² of covered rooftop space, ample secure parking, and direct access to more than 300 stores, restaurants, and family attractions, we’re proud to offer a world-class platform for an event of this scale.”

What can visitors expect at rAge 2025?

The 2025 rAge expo will feature a broad range of attractions for gamers, tech enthusiasts, cosplayers, and families. Returning highlights include technology showcases, competitive gaming tournaments, interactive demos, and the bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN.

The BYOC LAN offers a continuous local gaming experience over three to four days. Participants can choose between two ticket options:

The General Pass (R950 per person) provides access from 07h00 on Friday, 5 December, to 16h00 on Sunday, 7 December.

The Super Pass (R1,250 per person) offers extended access from 18h00 on Thursday, 4 December.

Each BYOC ticket includes access to the expo, a seat and shared table, two dedicated plug outlets, gigabit fibre internet, and a network cable. Attendees are responsible for bringing their own gaming equipment. Seating is unreserved and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. The LAN area is a secure, ticket-restricted zone, and all BYOC participants must vacate the area by 16h00 on Sunday.

GES Cosplay 2025 will form part of the expo’s official cosplay programme. The event will provide a platform for cosplayers of all levels to participate in competitions and showcases. Known for drawing national talent and international interest, GES Cosplay focuses on performance, craftsmanship, and community participation within the broader rAge Expo programme.

Artist Alley will feature original work from independent creators, including illustrators, digital artists, writers, blacksmiths, and crafters. Products range from handmade jewellery and comic books to one-of-a-kind steampunk sculptures and other pop culture-themed creations. The space is reserved for SA micro-businesses, and no mass-produced or AI-generated content is permitted.

New features are planned for rAge 2025. Organisers have indicated the introduction of themed zones and unrevealed activations, with further details to be announced closer to the event.

When and where is rAge?

The rAge expo will take place from 5to 7 December 2025 at Fourways Mall – Rooftop (Level 8).

Where to buy rAge tickets?

Tickets for rAge can be purchased via the Howler website here.