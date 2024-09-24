rAge 2024: Gamers promised minimum lag

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming Really Awesome Gaming Expo will feature a large, low-latency multiplayer LAN gaming event.

The Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) LAN returns as a key feature at the Really Awesome Gaming Expo (rAge) 2024, offering participants a low-latency multiplayer experience.

This year, Clear Access will provide the infrastructure needed for contestants to connect their own gaming setups to a dedicated local network.

The event is South Africa’s biggest gaming, technology, and digital entertainment event. It includes new attractions for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and fans of geek culture.

NAG LAN

The NAG BYOC LAN event brings together hundreds of gamers, supported by Clear Access, which has partnered with rAge for several years. It provides high-speed connectivity through Neutrino and Quark products, reducing lag for participants.

“Once again, we’ll be providing our cutting-edge connectivity solution to the LAN gamers,” Rob Nelson, marketing manager of Clear Access. “Leveraging our Neutrino product, we’ll connect the event to gaming servers worldwide, ensuring seamless gameplay.

“By utilising concurrent links across all undersea cables and dynamically routing traffic, we guarantee an optimal gaming experience for every participant.”

Gaming, tech, and other nerdy things

The expo has been at the centre of SA’s gaming and tech culture for over two decades, bringing together communities of gamers, developers, and fans.

It will showcase the latest in PC, mobile, and console gaming, while also celebrating retro classics. Attendees can meet local game developers, participate in esports tournaments, and enjoy cosplay competitions. The expo will feature exclusive deals on gaming and tech merchandise.

When and where?

The expo will be held from 29 November to 1 December at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC), Nasrec, marking the second consecutive year at this venue.

Michael James, project director for rAge, says: “Space and flexibility were the key reasons behind our move to the Johannesburg Expo Centre. This venue offers us massive, connected halls, conference rooms, and expansive outdoor spaces, providing the perfect setting for the BYOC LAN and the expo.

“It also allows us to offer a much wider range of food and beverage options to cater to everyone’s taste. Great news for gamers who are there for the whole weekend, doing what they love.”

Tickets options

LAN tickets include entry to the rAge Expo, and a complimentary Day Pass for a friend or family member.

LAN ticket options include:

General Pass: R950 per person for a 3-day LAN ticket.

Super Pass: R1 250 per person for a 4-day LAN ticket.

Security and showers will be provided at the venue. Both casual and competitive gamers can participate in tournaments throughout the weekend.

Other tickets options:

Day Pass: R200 per person for a single-day entry to the expo.

Weekend Pass: R420 per person for full access across all three days.

A limited-edition Roxy Mouse Pad can be purchased during the ticket booking process on Howler.