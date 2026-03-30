UP gets national quantum hub 

Quantum technology hub to boost SA innovation. Photo supplied.

UPQust will become the sixth national SA QuTI node and will receive five years of funding from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The University of Pretoria (UP) has been selected to host a new node of the South African Quantum Technology Initiative (SA QuTI), positioning the institution at the forefront of one of the world’s fastest-moving scientific frontiers and strengthening South Africa’s capacity in next-generation computing, sensing and secure communications.

Quantum technologies exploit the unusual properties of matter and light at extremely small scales, enabling capabilities such as vastly increased computing power, ultra-secure communications and measurement precision beyond classical limits. Governments and industries worldwide are investing billions into the field, recognising its potential to reshape sectors including healthcare, finance, energy and national security.

The new UP-based SA QuTI hub – to be known as UPQust (pronounces as UPQuest), – will become the sixth national SA QuTI node and will receive five years of funding from South Africa’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) to advance research, technology development and postgraduate training in quantum technologies. These include quantum computing, ultra-sensitive measurement systems, and quantum-based sensing techniques, with applications ranging from agriculture and mining to cybersecurity and fraud detection.

The initiative brings together expertise from across multiple UP faculties and departments, including the Departments of Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, among others. The interdisciplinary approach is designed to accelerate the translation of advanced physics into practical technologies with commercial and societal value.

Quantum technologies, local impact

“This is a significant milestone not only for the University of Pretoria but for South Africa’s quantum ecosystem,” said Professor Tjaart Krüger of UP’s Department of Physics, who will lead the node. “Quantum technologies are expected to transform industries globally over the next decade. By establishing this node, we are building local capability so that South Africa can participate competitively in that future rather than importing solutions.”

Professor Tjaart Krüger of UP’s Department of Physics. Photo supplied.

He said the research would focus on three core areas: quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum metrology – the science of ultra-precise measurement. “Our goal is to develop technologies that solve real-world problems,” Prof Krüger explained. “For example, quantum-enhanced sensors could detect crop diseases earlier, improve mineral processing efficiency, or enable more sensitive medical diagnostics. At the same time, quantum computing approaches may help tackle complex engineering simulations and cybersecurity challenges that are currently beyond classical computing.”

The node will also explore emerging applications such as quantum-enhanced deepfake detection and ransomware analysis tools, aimed at strengthening digital trust and protecting financial and information systems.

“This is about more than academic research,” Krüger said. “It’s about economic competitiveness, skills development and creating technologies that can ultimately be commercialised.”

Uniting expertise for national impact

The UPQust project is led by Prof Krüger, at the request of UP Vice-Principal: Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Education Professor Sunil Maharaj, and with the support of the faculties of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (NAS) and Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (EBIT). The team, made up of six principal investigators alongside postdoctoral researchers and postgraduate students, is working in collaboration with partners including UP’s Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI) and researchers connected to the ATLAS experiment at CERN, the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, located near Geneva in Switzerland.

Professor Muaaz Bhamjee, UP’s ATLAS CERN Team Leader. Photo supplied.

Professor Muaaz Bhamjee, UP’s ATLAS CERN Team Leader and one of the project’s principal investigators, said the collaborative nature of the node is central to its impact.

“This initiative highlights the power of transdisciplinary collaboration,” Prof Bhamjee said. “We are bringing together physicists, engineers, computer scientists, chemists, and materials scientists to develop solutions that address national priorities – from industrial efficiency to high-performance computing and digital resilience. The funding also creates opportunities for postgraduate bursaries, emerging researcher development and access to advanced research platforms.”

He said that links with international projects, including work connected to CERN, would expose South African students and researchers to cutting-edge global science networks.

Professor Maharaj said the new node aligns with national priorities to build advanced technological capacity and develop scarce skills.

“Quantum technologies are recognised worldwide as strategic capabilities that will shape future economies,” he said. “By investing in research, training and innovation in this field, we are strengthening South Africa’s knowledge economy and creating opportunities for young scientists and engineers to contribute to globally significant breakthroughs.”

Building a sustainable SA quantum ecosystem

Beyond research outputs, the node is expected to develop new technologies and support the development of new curricula in quantum computing and metrology, helping to prepare a new generation of specialists in a field where demand is rapidly growing internationally.

In the longer term, the team hopes the initiative could evolve into a permanent quantum research institute, further consolidating South Africa’s presence in the global quantum landscape.

Krüger said building critical mass is essential. “We want to create a sustainable ecosystem – not just projects that run for a few years. That means training students, developing infrastructure, forming industry partnerships and positioning South Africa as a credible contributor to international quantum research.”

For South Africa, participation in this technological wave could bring both scientific prestige and economic opportunity. “Countries that build expertise early will benefit most,” Krüger said. “This node is an important step in ensuring that South Africa is part of that future.”