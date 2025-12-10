Afrika Tikkun opens Digital Hub in Diepsloot

Afrika Tikkun Lab. Photo supplied.

Afrika Tikkun has launched a Digital Skills Hub in the Diepsloot township, making a critical investment in preparing young people for a fast-changing, AI-driven economy.

The initiative directly supports national priorities such as the Youth Employment Intervention and the National Digital and Future Skills Strategy, positioning Diepsloot youth as active contributors to South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

Diepsloot, home to over 350,000 residents, faces high unemployment rates and limited access to technology. In the past three months alone, Afrika Tikkun has trained over 600 unemployed young people in digital literacy, job readiness and technical skills, demonstrating strong demand for opportunities in the digital economy.

Afrika Tikkun ribbon cutting. Photo supplied.

This comes at a time when South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains above 44% – and 70% of future jobs requiring digital skills.

The new Digital Skills Hub, developed by Afrika Tikkun with support from the MTN SA Foundation, features 55 fully upgraded digital workstations and will serve as a central training site for the MTN Skills Academy. Young people will gain access to courses in digital literacy, coding, website development, data analytics, digital marketing and workplace competencies, skills aligned to high-growth sectors.

Afrika Tikkun chief operating officer Marian Claite said at the launch of the hub: “The greatest contribution one can make is helping another person reach their full potential without expecting financial reward or recognition. The true reward lies in celebrating the growth, success, and advancement of others. The Digital Skills Hub will enable this kind of impact by equipping our youth with skills and guiding them toward opportunities that might otherwise have been out of reach.”