Optimise your site for search

Close to 50% of searches are now being conducted using voice search – and it’s a trend among users of all ages. That means even small business can benefit a great deal from voice search, as technology has made it easier for anyone to give voice commands and receive accurate responses.
But before you start optimising for voice search, you need to answer the following questions:
- Who is likely to search for your business using a voice search?
- What device are they likely to use?
- What would they be searching for mostly?
- What action are they likely to take after a voice search?
The answers to these questions are likely to guide you in an attempt to optimise your small business website for voice search.
Now, how to optimise:
Use conversational tone
The top-ranked search results from voice searches are usually the ones that employ a conversational tone. It is also a good idea to keep the content simple. The simplest content should have short sentences and should get to the point as quickly as possible. In most cases, searchers are looking for quick answers, so get to the point. You might be trying to be conversational, but that is not an excuse to keep going on with irrelevant chit-chat.
Target “long-tail keywords”
Remember that voice search is usually done the way we speak, so keywords used are going to be longer than usual. Voice searches will include conjunctions and may be more descriptive. Long-tail keywords are usually phrases that would be used in ordinary conversations. Some FAQs can provide good inspiration for long-tail keywords. Think of how your keywords fit into a question a user is likely to ask.
Optimise for Mobile
Your website is most likely going to get traffic from people using mobile phones. If you also look at what people search for using voice search, you will realise that most of these searches are done using mobile phones. Most people are looking for local businesses and they have their mobile phones with them as they search, which is why mobile optimisation is crucial.
At the same time, though, we cannot ignore the fact that smart devices have become common – like Alexa from Amazon – which means you may also have to optimise for these devices. Since they usually do not have screens, the content you provide should be compatible with such devices.
Optimise for Local Search
Local business form the bulk of searches on voice search. Google My Business is one of the most recommended listings to take advantage of if you would like to succeed in local search. Over 25 percent of searchers who look for a local business will eventually call the business after they visit the website. What does that mean? Well, it means that you need to have your business number appear in the search results. It also helps to have a map to your business. Include all the information a person would want to have before they contact a business, such as operating hours.
Target “Position Zero”
The featured snippet is also known as position zero. Websites that make it to position zero are those that have short and precise answers. Try to have as many questions and answers that relate to your business. It will help if you know your audience and the kind of content and questions they would ask.
It will be necessary to carry out as much research as possible on your keywords so that you can create relevant content. Of course, you need to follow SEO best practices if you are to make it to that position.
In conclusion
The number of people performing voice search is steadily increasing, and a prudent business owner will begin or has already begun optimising for this trend. You, however, need to remember that basic SEO practices will still apply here. There might be a difference in the kind of keywords you use, but you still have to follow SEO best practices. If smart devices become more popular, you will also have to pay just as much attention to optimising for those devices as you do for mobile.
Huawei Mate Xs foldable goes beyond design
The new foldable handset from Huawei ups the game with great performance and improved hinge design, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
“Falcon Wing Design.” Run those words over your tongue. It sounds cool, it looks cool and it feels cool. And it sums up the high-tech engineering that will make the new foldable handset from Huawei a formidable competitor in this fast-growing segment.
But it is not only design that sets the new Huawei Mate Xs apart. Unlike its predecessor, the Mate X, the device runs on EMUI10.0.1, an operating system based on Android Open Source Project. The software is based on Google’s mobile operating system, but is not affected by the United States government ban on Huawei using American technology. That means the phone operates like an Android 10 phone, but does not run Google Mobile Services (GMS), which includes the Play Store and its automatically updated apps.
Instead, it uses Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which replaces the likes of Google Assistant with Huawei Assistant, and allows services like Gmail to run on top of a built-in email service. It allows browser-based versions of any Google service, like YouTube, to be accessed via an on-board browser, and includes workarounds for various other commonly used Google apps.
At first sight, one gets the sense that HMS and EMUI10.0.1 will quickly teach users that they are not as heavily dependent on Google apps as they may have imagined. Our first half hour spent on the phone suggested very little commonplace functionality that was not easily available. On a personal level, once Gmail is sorted for me, my apps needs are highly specific, rather than being dictated by an ecosystem – whether HMS or GMS.
But let’s get back to the Falcon Wing design. It was first used on the origjnal Mate X, but the new version, which features more than 100 interlocking parts, is made with a zirconium-based liquid metal, resulting in a hinge that is both more durable and provides a more satisfying 180-degree fold.
@arr2gee
#Huawei’s new foldable #smartphone is our. Check out the #MateXs in folding action #foryou♬ original sound – arr2gee
The flexible display uses a two-layer polymer structure, manufactured by adhering two layers of aerospace-grade polyimide with an optically clear adhesive. This, says Huawei, allows the display to produce great image quality, colour saturation and brightness while retaining a high degree of durability.
In folded mode, the Mate Xs is a dual-screen smartphone, with a 6.6-inch main screen on the front and a 6.38-inch secondary screen on the back. The secondary screen folds into an edge which serves as a grip when the device unfolds into an 8-inch tablet.
Unfolded, the Xs comes into its own. It offers Multi-screen Collaboration, which Huawei says “breaks down the boundaries between Windows and Android devices”. This means that it allows content to be moved easily between supported devices, and can allow two systems to be controlled from one device.
The phone also provides seamless Multi-window support, allowing two apps to be opened side by side, with a third one “floating” on top, and allowing content to be dragged between the apps – including text, images and documents. The Floating Window can be used to respond to instant messaging, for example, without closing the other apps.
Talking of apps, the Mate Xs debuts a revamped AppGallery, which Huawei intends to develop as a replacement for the Google Play Store. The company would, of course, want to suggest that it is a superior option, but that could take a few years more.
Read more on the next page about the cameras on the Mate Xs, along with the device specs.
Surviving tax season: An accountant’s tech guide
As we approach the February tax-year deadline, Xero SA country manager COLIN TIMMIS offers tech tips for tackling the number-crunching
We’re approaching the end of February, which means it’s officially coming to the end of the tax and financial year. It’s a difficult time for accountants and businesses as admin piles up, and task lists get longer by the day. And to top it all off, it’s summer too.
The good news is that it doesn’t need to be a time drain. Research from Xero found that accountants can save up to 15 hours a week by using cloud accounting. That’s an average of 54 hours per month or 27 days – an entire annual holiday allowance, plus change. When respondents were asked what they would do with this spare time, of those who chose non-work related activities, 30% would spend more time with family, while 22% selected more time at the beach.
Together with Simon Magner, Xero partner and Director of Iridium Business Solutions, we’ve come up with a checklist to help accountants and small businesses prepare for this busy time.
Ensure your bookkeeping is up to date
The first thing you need to do is to make sure that your bookkeeping is accurate and up to date. You don’t want to be scrambling for the information that you need at the last minute – doing the legwork to make sure all the data is ready will pay off in dividends when you come to generating the year-end report.
Check employee data
Remember that your employee data needs to be up to date, and it isn’t up to your employees to sort this out. If it’s not your responsibility to collect this data, warn the relevant people about the year-end in advance. You’ll need to gather all information on payroll and bonuses, while also collecting all receipts for expenses.
Use technology to help you
Admin-heavy work like invoicing, transaction imports, reconciliation, payments – and more – are time-consuming. Even though software can do all these tasks, they’re often done manually by accountants and business owners – which means there is more room for human error. Xero research reflects this too – a quarter of accounting and finance professionals said they could work smarter if they spent fewer hours on administrative tasks.
Having up to date records in real time using cloud accounting software allows you to make better business decisions in terms of your tax position and avoid any costly mistakes.
Don’t let the leap year fool you
Even though 2020 is a leap year, the last working day is the 28th of February – so don’t think you can file your return on the 29th. On that note, don’t leave it until the 28th, either – just in case issues pop up at SARS on the last filing day of the tax year.
Use previous data to guide you
Remember to use past data to inform your current return. Last year’s assessed profit should be used as a starting point to determine the minimum tax you should be paying as a business. And remember, if you made an assessed loss in prior years you could deduct it against the current year’s profits.
When experienced accounting professionals and business owners have to spend time inputting data, processing reports, and scrutinising invoices, they can’t work on strategy, pursue new business or developing client relationships. If accountants want to spend some time away from their desks during tax season, they need to invest in the right processes. It will save them time, energy and costly mistakes.
