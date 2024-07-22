Peach buys customer software firm

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Operativa has built a number of the company’s payments systems and solutions, paving the way for Peach Payments’ rapid expansion.

Digital payments service provider Peach Payments has acquired customer software development firm Operativa.

The full Operativa team will be integrated into Peach Payments, with co-founders Dayne Olivier and Ben Janecke becoming Principal Engineers at Peach.

Olivier and Janecke have worked with Peach Payments since 2022, building and maintaining a number of the company’s payments systems and solutions. The pair and their team have been instrumental in building the technical architecture that has paved the way for Peach Payments’ rapid expansion, including integrating additional payment methods such as Apple Pay, and onboarding new merchants and banking partners.

“Operativa has been a trusted partner since the very beginning of our relationship, so the opportunity to acquire the business was not only a strategic business decision, but felt like a natural next step,” says Rahul Jain, CEO and co-founder of Peach Payments.

Operativa has serviced clients in the financial services, information security, e-commerce and cloud hosting industries. Following the acquisition, it is handing over operations for its other clients to ensure business continuity.

Rahul Jain, CEO Peach Payments CEO

Janecke says the decision to sell the business had been influenced by a number of factors, including their relationship with Peach Payments and its plans for the future, as well as market conditions.

“We were able to build something really special with Operativa,” says Janecke. “We made significant strides working with Peach Payments as our partner, and we are confident that as an integrated business, we’ll be able to achieve even more.”

The acquisition was the first by Peach Payments since closing a US$30-million funding round, led by the Apis Growth Fund II, last year.

Bringing Operativa’s specialised skills and developers in-house allows Peach Payments to deliver on its growth strategy more quickly and efficiently, says Jain.

“The additional capital raised from the Apis Growth Fund II is allowing us to execute faster as we build new products and expand across Africa,” he says. “Operativa has the people, skills, and intricate knowledge that comes from having worked with us on developing our systems, allowing us to hit the ground running together on some really exciting new projects.”