Octatrader debuts new AI trading tool

Photo courtesy Octatrader.

Global broker Octa has added a new AI feature to its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader. Embedded into the platform interface, the new tool is called AI Pattern Recognition and serves to make trading analytics more precise and time-efficient.

Octa experts spelled out the main use cases and scope of this new powerful tool:

The issue with chart patterns

Every seasoned trader understands the value of technical analysis. Chart pattern recognition is one of the key areas of knowledge that allow traders to navigate the ever-changing financial markets with confidence.

To master chart analysis, you have to learn how to spot various patterns and predict where the market is headed. Does the pattern signal a bullish or a bearish momentum? Will it lead to a reversal or continuation of the current pattern?

Of course, learning every single pattern by heart takes a lot of time. Recognising them quickly and efficiently just by looking at the chart puts a significant cognitive burden on any trader, regardless of their experience. This is especially true of those engaging in fast-paced trading styles, since they are faced with multiple important decisions throughout their trading sessions.

However tiresome and energy-consuming it may be to spot every single pattern every single time, it is definitely one element of trading that cannot be ignored, but which requires traders to be more efficient.

Bringing AI analytics to the table

To improve pattern-based chart analytics and drive consistency in trading, OctaTrader, Octa broker’s proprietary trading platform, has released a new tool called AI Pattern Recognition. It allows traders to expand their trading experience by tapping into the power of AI.

As its name suggests, the new tool scans a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and time frame. To do that, it first automatically analyses current price dynamics and then uses machine learning algorithms to spot actionable trends.

As a result, OctaTrader users effortlessly gain access to an actionable analytical pattern for their asset of choice. In a couple of clicks, they can copy the pattern to their trading chart to apply the analytical insights to their trades. AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and is customisable to fit the client’s trading style.

Power in unity

The new AI Pattern Recognition feature is embedded in the Octa app so that users can save time switching between different web resources and platforms when searching for relevant patterns.

The tool can be used in synergy with another OctaTrader signature feature, an analytics hub called Space. The Space feed embedded in the Octa app provides expert-curated insights and educational articles that help traders assess market fluctuations and gain relevant financial knowledge. As such, Space offers human expertise, while AI Pattern Recognition brings deep machine knowledge to the table.

The combination of these two tools allows traders to spot relevant patterns—and then validate their decisions by deep diving into the financial theory, if necessary.

According to Octa, the AI Pattern Recognition tool will be further improved with new machine learning models for handling support and resistance levels and candlestick patterns. These incoming updates will extend the tool’s scope and add more flexibility to OctaTrader clients’ routines.

Following the latest trend of deeper penetration of AI in FinTech, OctaTrader now combines advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities with extensive expert intelligence. Using the new AI Pattern Recognition tool, OctaTrader clients can significantly ease the cognitive load of analysing their charts, making their sessions more efficient and their decision-making more informed.