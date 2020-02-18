Featured
Nissan claims world’s first Zero-emission ‘dream lullaby’
Ever taken a baby on a drive to get it to sleep? A new album mimics the effect, without the fuel.
World’s first zero-emission lullaby featuring a hypnotic soundscape that soothes inconsolable children to sleep.
- 60% of parents rely on the method of dream driving to help their babies fall asleep
- Nissan dreamt up the world’s first zero-emission lullaby, a soundtrack that fuses sounds of the Nissan LEAF with frequencies produced by a humming combustion engine to create a hypnotic soundscape for angry babies
- 70% say owning an EV would make them feel less guilty about dream driving
- Dream driving in a Nissan LEAF avoids up to 70,000g of CO2 emissions every year
- Nissan LEAF delivers a smoother and safer journey thanks to e-Pedal and ProPILOT Technologies
Frazzled parents may now have a guilt-free solution for those who heavily rely on the magical effects of dream driving to gently lull their children to sleep.
The Nissan LEAF Dream Drive is claimed to be the world’s first zero-emission lullaby. It was dreamed up by Nissan engineers in collaboration with Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton. This sleep album for babies mimics the peaceful sound frequencies of a humming combustion engine – trusted to put children to sleep, at no CO2 emission cost.
New research finds parents across Europe are frustratingly sleep-deprived. The majority of parents (65%), with a child aged two and under, is surviving on less than five hours of sleep a night, with 60% admitting they resort to dream driving their children to sleep and over half (57%) doing it at least once a week. Many parents on South Africa would probably report the same.
When looking at why parents put their faith in this method, Nissan discovered that 70% of parents put their trust in the power of the vehicle’s movement, when in fact it is the soothing sound frequencies of an internal combustion engine (ICE) that is the biggest contributor to a child falling asleep in the car.
According to expert, Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration Development Manager at Nissan, “An EV like the Nissan LEAF is a better choice for dream driving; although we are aware that the quiet soundscape might not be as effective as ICE cars. Combustion engines transmit a sound frequency, a combination of white, pink and brown noise varied in tone – creating an orchestral soundscape that is especially soothing and comforting to children.”
Frequent dream driving in a combustion engine leads to an increase in carbon footprint; with parents emitting up to 70,000g of CO2 emissions every year. However, 70% of European parents agree an EV would reduce their guilt around dream driving and want to become better environmental role models for their children.
To offer a solution, Nissan has collaborated with renowned Sound Designer and Sleep Coach, Tom Middleton, to create Nissan LEAF Dream Drive – the first zero-emission lullaby, the kryptonite album for angry babies, contains five, three-minute tracks that work in harmony with the advanced in-car technology available within the all-electric LEAF.
“Nissan’s zero-emission lullaby combines early auditory development research with creative strategy and is inspired by the audible and inaudible sounds of the Nissan LEAF,” says Sound Designer, Tom Middleton. “Together with Nissan, we are finding innovative, health and safety-conscious ways to apply functional sound within EVs that goes beyond the vehicle itself, effectively inspiring a new generation of purpose driven, human-first car design, and functionality.”
Tom Middleton added: “It is the world’s first collaboration with a car as featured artist. In addition to the combustion engine frequencies that only children can hear – which help lull them to sleep – every sound you can hear comes from building an orchestra of sounds and rhythms from interior and exterior recordings of the LEAF.”
Dream driving in a Nissan LEAF could also help make the experience more relaxing for parents. Zero exhaust emissions and the car’s e-Pedal functionality aid in a smoother ride, allowing seamless driving and braking with a single pedal.
In addition, ProPILOT Assist significantly reduces driver stress and makes dream driving at night more comfortable and safer. It helps parents maintain a steady speed, keep a safe distance away from other cars and ensure they stay in lane.
“The Nissan Dream Drive depicts the future of using sound and other sensory elements to improve people’s lives, bringing together multisensory science, immersive technologies and sound design to explore new wellness-led opportunities within mobility,” said Ari Peralta, an interdisciplinary researcher who helped provide research insight on the project. “Our first – the Nissan LEAF Dream Drive, crafted in collaboration with Nissan – is set to help sleep-deprived parents across Europe.”
Parents can connect their smartphone to their Nissan LEAF through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, to enjoy the lullaby available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, and Deezer.
Listen to the zero-emission lullaby on the following streaming platforms: https://lifetracks.lnk.to/NissanLEAFDreamDrive
Learn more about 100% Electric Nissan LEAF on: https://www.nissan.co.uk/vehicles/newvehicles/leaf.html
Featured
Beware the e-skimmers when shopping online
Some of the world’s largest retailers, such as Macy’s, British Airways, Puma, and Ticketmaster, have been affected by a new cybersecurity threat called e-skimming. E-skimming is a type of attack when a hacker inserts malicious software into a retailer’s website. This software can steal your data, including your credit card number. The FBI says that millions of credit card numbers have been stolen over the past two years
“E-skimming attacks happen in real time,” says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN. “While a shopper is entering their credit card details, the hacker is stealing the payment information directly from the shopping cart. The user’s information might already be up for sale on the dark web by the time the transaction is finished.”
Unlike physical card skimming, which happens when someone inserts a film into the card reader or ATM, you cannot simply look at a website and tell that a hacker has tampered with it. The retailers themselves may never find out unless there is an investigation. Nevertheless, according to Markuson, there are some things you can do to stay safer:
1. Consider your payment methods. Today there are new, more secure alternatives to your classic debit card. For example, you might want to try a virtual credit card. It is a unique credit card number to be used for specific transactions and a specific merchant. Also, experts suggest paying by credit card rather than debit.
2. Stay organised. Make sure to keep all your documentation, such as receipts or order confirmation numbers, to prove your online purchase. It is also important to continually check your credit card statements. If you see any activity on your balance that you don’t expect to find, try to recall whether you have authorized the charge. If you can’t remember it, inform your bank or credit card issuer, and they should be able to help you.
3. Carefully read other customers’ reviews. If an e-skimming attack has already hit someone, you’ll likely find a comment about that. Always do your research in advance, and if you notice something suspicious, better look for another store.
4. Provide companies with the necessary information only. The less data they have, the less they can leak. Don’t provide your date of birth, social security number, or bank account number just because someone asks for it.
5. Always check the URL of the website. Make sure that the address bar says “https” instead of “http”. Even though retail giants have been hit by this attack too, the more trusted and secure the retailer is, the more likely they are to have robust security protocols in place. Therefore, avoid fishy websites, even if they have great deals on.
Featured
How to go omnichannel – and give one experience
When customers think of every interaction with your company, it should be part of one experience. Ordering shouldn’t differ that much from customer service, for example, and sales should have the same approach as returns. The website should match social media, and those online presences should have the same feel as any personal interactions.
But the only way to do that is to think holistically about what you’re doing. A good place to start is to consider the customer experience from an omnichannel perspective.
Omni-channel simply refers to just that — a seamless experience, online and offline. The benefits are reflected on the bottom line: Sales increase by about a quarter through implementing an omnichannel experience for customers. The benefits aren’t just for the customer, either; company processes are much smoother.
This graphic explains what this idea is and what a company can do to implement it:
Omni-channel vs multi-channel
Multi-channel is when multiple marketing and service channels work independently to enhance customer experience. When these channels intertwine and work with one another, multi-channel evolves into omnichannel. In the context of customer experience, omnichannel results in a single, seamless interaction with consumers across all channels, both online and offline. This can include all touchpoints in the customer lifecycle — websites, social media, live chats, follow-up emails, phone calls, and in-person assistance on the sales floor.
Let’s take a bank, for example. Financial institutions should be available to assist any time of the day or night over multiple channels. The goal is to do so without your having to repeat yourself, because they’ve documented, collected, and stored all the information about your offline and online inquiries. In addition, they can effortlessly upsell their services appropriately because they have the history of your interactions with the bank.
Thanks to implementing an omnichannel customer experience, McKinsey & Company increased a regional bank’s product sales by more than 25% in six months. It tightened the loose ends between the bank’s digital and traditional channels because it’s all about making a user’s experience as seamless as possible.
Why does omni-channel matter?
Which of these two options would you choose: a product from a company that pulls your personal data from your previous online experiences and doesn’t ask too many questions, or something from a company that asks you to spend time filling out multiple forms? You likely want to do business with the company that knows what it’s doing and uses the information it has already collected from you to make your life easier.
In fact, 70% of customers “say connected processes are very important to win their business (such as seamless handoffs between departments and channels, or contextualized engagement based on earlier interactions).” Furthermore, over 80% of customers are willing to give a company relevant personal information in order to bridge the connection between their online and in-person experiences.
Successful omnichannel implementation offers myriad ways to prevent disconnected departments and processes from happening. It supplies representatives from all your departments with all the company’s information about a specific customer. For instance, a customer began messaging through your website’s integrated chatbot about an issue but then decided to contact your call centre. As the customer switches from one channel to another, they expect (or at least hope) they won’t have to re-explain what they need.
The omnichannel experience focuses on the overall customer experience, making it smoother, more consistent, and highly personalized for customers.
Build a better customer experience with omnichannel integration.
Even though the main idea behind the omnichannel experience is fairly easy to understand, companies are still figuring out how to manage it correctly. Many companies can handle the multichannel experience, but industry leaders are investing in omnichannel as a part of their commitment to great customer experience.
Let’s review some ways to make the processes work like clockwork, as well as what to do when integrating channels for an omnichannel customer experience.
1. Understand your customers’ behavioural patterns.
This is where everything begins. Because the omnichannel experience is all about creating a flawless customer journey, understanding this journey from the very beginning is crucial.
Gather data.
Gather all the data you have about your customer, including how they prefer to interact with your brand. If you have a CRM system, that’s your starting point. Check your various analytics tools, too, to learn more about your customers’ communication preferences when they reach out to your support team or decide to purchase your products.
Your data, analytics, and KPIs are among the most important tools your business can use to make the customer experience as pleasant as possible. Search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and email campaigns all offer rich insights into both potential and current customers. “Ecommerce analytics must evolve to track shoppers wherever they may be, whether they are purchasing a product on Instagram, discovering a brand on their phone, or cashing in a gift card at a pop-up shop.” As omnichannel becomes more commonplace, well-organized and optimized data will provide the competitive edge.
Use surveys.
Another approach for understanding your customers involves researching the issues they come across. To do that, launch a short survey. One method is to enlist the help of your sales and support teams. Those teams are at the forefront of your company, directly represent your brand, and communicate with your clients on a daily basis. A second method is to weave surveys into your online experiences. For example, when a user performs a specific action on your website, have a brief customer satisfaction survey pop up. These triggered questionnaires can be valuable sources of feedback.
Define segments.
Always keep in mind your audience segmentation. Different groups of customers have different needs, and those needs should help you define your user personas. You can segment your users by the products they use, the frequency of their purchases, or their customer lifetime value (CLV), a KPI in marketing that tells how much revenue a customer generates throughout their customer lifecycle. A well-implemented omnichannel user experience can increase a client’s retention rate, and therefore potentially increase their CLV.
Interview customers.
Finally, talk to your customers. Do they feel like something’s missing? What are the things they’d like to see in your product line? Is there something your company does particularly well? If you can, ask them a quick question each time they shop with you. For example, after completing your data analysis, your e-commerce store may learn that customers prefer to pick up their order at a store instead of waiting for an item to be delivered. Some businesses have seen increases in their sales by giving their customers the option to track their orders and sending them notifications. These improvements enhance their shopping experience and keep customers coming back.
2. Create your own omnichannel universe.
After defining your customer journey, generate ideas on how to make the journey more coherent. How can your representatives jump from one channel to another, without data loss, in the most convenient way for the customer? Your customers come to you from various channels, but their personal details should be saved and accessible throughout your data management system and CRM platform. This means that all of the channels and technology you use in your business processes do not operate in silos; they should be synchronized, integrated, and able to work together to complete any missing pieces of information. By fine-tuning this process of interchannel and interdepartmental cooperation, you will likely generate more revenue.
Because social media is an extension of many people’s lives, many e-commerce sites integrate their services with social platforms. When it comes to online shopping, Instagram and Pinterest reign supreme; however, each industry has its own dominant social network. This means the omnichannel universe extends far beyond your company’s data and platforms and must include social media.
3. Measure your customer experience data.
After setting up all the necessary processes, make sure your omnichannel experience is performing as planned. Data and analytics give you the ability to view and learn the results of your efforts. To measure your omnichannel customer experience from a subjective point of view, collect feedback from your customers on key points throughout their journey with your brand. It can be through a call centre, over an online chat, by a quick online survey, or on a social media page.
Proper management and organization of the data you collect will help you tweak your efforts and put you on the right track to a better omnichannel experience. Research, analysis, and data-backed action provide a better understanding of your customers’ needs and expectations.
An omnichannel customer experience helps companies offer a personalized approach through a smooth, inviting customer journey that drives repeat purchases and loyalty. The process is worth it. Take these steps to improve your chances of achieving a true omnichannel customer experience, and as a result, you’ll have happier customers who are glad to give you business. Thanks to your efforts to improve the customer experience, your company will see increased revenue and growth. Discover how Commerce Cloud can help you create seamless shopping experiences across all channels — mobile, social, online, and in-store.