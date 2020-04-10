MTN drops MoMo fees

MTN has introduced MoMo social bundles, at some of the lowest-ever social media data bundle prices offered by MTN in South Africa – and it waiving fees for MoMo cash services.

The launch of MoMo social bundles will allow MTN customers to use their positive MoMo cash balances to buy any of the five new bundles offered to suit unique usage needs and budgets.

For a nominal fee of R8, customers will be credited with 500MB to access social media platforms. This bundle is valid for 24 hours. For R15, MoMo users will have access to 1GB, which will be valid for 3 days. Moderate users can opt for a 5GB social bundle costing R60, with a seven-day validity period. R120 will give heavy users 10GB to access social bundles – valid for 30 days.

MoMo customers will be able to use these bundles for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube. Data used to access other platforms will be drawn from the user’s other available data.

In addition to these social bundles, MoMo customers can buy a daily voice bundle for R10, that will offer them 100 MTN-to-MTN minutes for the day.

“The introduction of these social bundles is a game changer as these are the most competitive social media data deals ever introduced by MTN,” says Felix Kamenga, Chief Officer of MTN SA Mobile Financial Services. “We believed that it was necessary to look to solutions to help South Africans during a time when many are uncertain about the future resulting from the unprecedented economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.”

MTN is waiving the standard fees levied for MoMo cash-ins done via electronic transfer (EFT), card or cash payments into their MTN MoMo accounts. The zero rating of cash-ins will be applicable for six months, or for as long as COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Over and above offering some financial relief, when MoMo was launched in SA at the end of January, MTN promised that the service will be built upon in a phased approached, with more value-added services being offered in the coming months.

MoMo has now added functionalities that include a car license disc renewal service. Subscribers log on to the MoMo SA app (now also available on the Apple/ iOS app store), click on ‘apply and buy’, search for ‘license disc renewal’, scan their existing license disc and complete their details. The process is finalised when the customer clicks the icons marked ‘confirm’ and ‘accept quote’.

The quote is inclusive of the license disc renewal fee and a service fee that covers administration and delivery.

Under normal circumstances, customers can expect to receive their new license disc between 2 and 5 working days. However, with the current lockdown in place, deliveries will be made once the lockdown has been lifted.



“In the coming weeks, we will continue to build more value-added functionalities into MoMo and will keep our customers updated on these developments,” says Kamenga. “A key consideration for the coming add-ons remains ensuring that the solutions we design continue driving financial inclusivity and digital transformation, and that we find cost-effective ways for our customers to manage their money during these challenging times.”