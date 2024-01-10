CES 2024: MSI claws into handheld gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first handheld gaming PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Processor has entered the arena, writes JASON BANNIER.

MSI unveiled its latest handheld gaming PC, the Claw A1M, at the CES 2024 expo in Las Vegas this week. It has the distinction of being the first handheld gaming PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra Processor (up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H). The Claw faces competition from AMD-powered counterparts such as the Lenovo Legion, Go, Steam Deck, and Asus ROG Ally in the expanding handheld gaming market.

The MSI device features Arc Graphics with up to 8 Xe cores and XeSS technology to offer “smooth gameplay at a 1080p resolution and medium settings”. It has a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

“In our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users, we aim to address market pain points and dedicate efforts to the handheld space,” says Eric Kuo, executive vice president of MSI. “We have fine-tuned specific designs tailored exclusively for gamers, debuting our very first handheld, Claw, which redefines the standards in the handheld market.”

MSI says that the device is designed to be ergonomic and to accommodate various hand sizes.

The Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology, with dual fans and heat pipes, dissipates heat, maintaining optimal performance during extended gaming sessions. The device’s intraflow thermal design ensures efficient airflow, contributing to its gaming performance.

The Claw features a 53Whr battery, and under a full workload it boasts a 2-hour battery life. It supports the MSI APP Player, broadening gaming options to include both Windows and Android mobile games.

* CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the most influential tech events in the world, serving as the launchpad for several thousand new products every January in Las Vegas. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and features every aspect of the tech sector.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.