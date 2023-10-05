Midsomer murders come to BritBox

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Watch eight feature-length episodes from season 13 of the classic murder mystery.

Nothing is what it seems behind the well-trimmed hedges and net curtains of the picturesque cottages in the idyllic county of Midsomer. Beneath the tranquil surface, dark secrets exist – scandals, jealousy and downright evil. Indeed, murder and blackmail are surprisingly commonplace among the eccentric inhabitants…



Season 13 of this iconic title, which has been one of the UK’s best drama exports for many years, selling to over 200 countries worldwide, sees Neil Dudgeon (Son of Rambow, The Messiah) take the lead as DCI John Barnaby, following the retirement of his uncle Tom (John Nettles), supported by the methodical Ben Jones (Jason Hughes – Death in Paradise, Marcella) and pathologist Dr Bullard (Barry Jackson – Silent Witness, Kavanagh QC).



In the first of eight feature-length episodes, The Sword of Guillaume, a serial killer strikes with an ancient sword in grisly fashion when DCI Barnaby joins a Causton Chamber of Commerce bus trip to Brighton.



“Midsomer Murders offers picturesque locations, early outings by acting royalty – and creative murder methods.” – The Guardian