Microbes reshape farming

Director general of ICRISAT Dr Himanshu Pathak speaking to the media at CGIAR Science Week. Photo supplied.

New research reveals that beneficial microorganisms can revive soils, increase yields, and reduce reliance on chemical inputs.

A silent revolution is taking root beneath our feet, as new findings point to microbes as powerful allies in the fight against climate change and land degradation through more sustainable agriculture.

A new publication, titled Microbial Solutions for Advancing Nature-Positive and Regenerative Agriculture in Drylands, reveals how beneficial microorganisms can restore soil health, boost crop yields, and significantly reduce reliance on chemical inputs in dryland farming. It presents a range of microbial approaches – including plant growth-promoting bacteria, biofertilizers, biopesticides, and carbon-sequestering microbial consortia – aimed at supporting more resilient, productive, and environmentally sustainable food systems.

The report is produced by scientists at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and launched at CGIAR Science Week in Nairobi last month (April 2025).

“This publication signals a decisive move away from chemical dependency toward microbial-driven regeneration – an innovation that restores soil health, safeguards the environment, and protects human well-being,” says Dr Pathak, director general of ICRISAT. “I urge all stakeholders to accelerate its adoption as a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture.”

Science in action: restoring soils, empowering farmers

ICRISAT’s work demonstrates how bacteria like Rhizobium, Streptomyces, and Pseudomonas are being harnessed across Asia and Africa to:

Increase nitrogen and phosphorus uptake in crops like chickpea, pigeonpea, and pearl millet.

Recarbonise soils through aerobic composting.

Control devastating pests like the cotton bollworm using microbial biopesticides.

Enhance micronutrient content in staple crops through microbial biofortification.

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions with microbial consortia that promote carbon sequestration

Dr Stanford Blade, deputy director general for research and innovation of ICRISAT, says: “This is not just science in the lab. It’s innovation in the hands of farmers. By working with nature instead of against it, we’re helping smallholder farmers build resilience against droughts, restore biodiversity, and grow healthier food.”

The report supports a “One Health” framework – acknowledging the interconnectedness of soil, plant, animal, human, and environmental health.

Dr ML Jat, ICRISAT director of resilient farm and food systems, says: “Nearly 2 billion people live in dryland areas – often the first to face hunger, poor soil, and environmental decline. ICRISAT’s microbial solutions offer them a sustainable and scalable roadmap out of vulnerability, and we will continue to push the frontiers of science to deliver innovations that restore soils, secure livelihoods, and drive nature-positive development across the drylands.”