Gadget of the Week: Gaming that won’t break the bank

Gaming systems tend to be the high-end of most computer ranges. From Dell’s Alienware to HP’s Omen to Lenovo’s Legion, these are performance machines with prices to match. However, these prices also freeze out the new enthusiast who wants to get into gaming, but does not have entry-level options.

That’s the key to the Lenovo LOQ, a new range that covers both laptops and desktop computers, offering more affordable price points.

In this vein, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a gaming laptop that strikes a balance between value and performance. It is equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, promising optimised performance for gaming.

As important as the processor, the laptop features a bright 15-inch FHD display with high refresh rates, a major requirement for smooth gameplay. It also offers abundant memory and storage options, allowing gamers to stay competitive. The RGB keyboard is backlit, providing visibility in low-light conditions, as well as giving gamers strong visual cues.

It is comfortable to type on and includes a numpad. The buttonless touchpad is also responsive and accurate.

After trying it out, our sense was that it is definitely an entry-level gaming laptop, but that it packs a lot of power for its price. It features a 3rd Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This configuration can handle most games at high settings, although you may need to sacrifice some graphics settings to reach the display’s target 165Hz refresh rate on more demanding titles.

The 15.6-inch WQHD IPS display is sharp and bright, with good viewing angles. However, the colors are a bit muted, especially when compared to other gaming laptops in this price range.

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 has a terrific selection of ports, including:

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 140W and DisplayPort 1.4)

1x HDMI, up to 8K/60Hz

1x Ethernet (RJ-45)

1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

1x Power connector

The FHD 1080p webcam is surprisingly good for a gaming laptop, producing sharp and clear images, even in low light.

The included wired mouse is a great entry-level device. It has RGB lighting, DPI shift buttons, and two additional side buttons. It’s also comfortable to hold and use.

The audio on the LOQ 15IRH8 is loud and clear. It’s easy to understand the direction of in-game sounds, which is important for competitive gamers.

However, battery life is the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8’s biggest weakness. It can only last for about an hour when gaming on battery power. This is definitely something to keep in mind if you plan on using this laptop for portable gaming.

Overall, the Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a great option for budget-minded gamers. It offers excellent performance, a high refresh rate display, a comfortable keyboard and touchpad, a good selection of ports, and a surprisingly good webcam. However, battery life is poor, so you’ll need to keep it plugged in when gaming.

What does it cost?

Recommended retail price:

Why does it matter?

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a bit of a sleeper hit in the gaming laptop world. It doesn’t have the flashy design or RGB lighting of some of its more expensive competitors, but it packs a serious punch in terms of performance.

What are the biggest negatives?

Poor battery life.

One must sacrifice some graphics settings to take full advantage of the display’s 165Hz refresh rate titles.

What are the biggest positives?

Great balance between price and performance.

Audio that complements gaming,

Excellent webcam for a gaming laptop.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee