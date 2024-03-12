Liquid partners with Google and Anthropic

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The companies will bring advanced cloud, cyber security and generative artificial intelligence capabilities to Africa.

A pan-African technology group announced collaborations with the capabilities of Google Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic will be harnessed by Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, to deliver advanced cloud, cyber security solutions, and generative AI (gen AI) capabilities to African businesses.

Liquid C2 says it will improve cyber security and cloud offerings across the continent while introducing them to Google Cloud’s latest AI, data, collaboration, and security solutions.

In the process, Liquid C2 will become one of Google Cloud’s largest Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in Africa, combining Google Cloud’s leading security solutions with Liquid C2’s expertise and vision in offering comprehensive security consulting. The collaboration enables Liquid C2 to bring the capabilities of both Google Cloud and Anthropic’s AI models to its customers via Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, helping businesses develop and deploy solutions quickly within their cloud environments.

As a strategic partner of Google Cloud’s innovative solutions in Africa, Liquid C2 will also deliver Google Workspace to customers across the continent. Designed to facilitate team connections in a cloud-native environment, Google Workspace features embedded generative AI tools to help employees create content and achieve greater productivity and collaboration in the workplace.

By fortifying cyber security measures and infusing gen AI capabilities, Liquid C2 says, it envisages a future where security, collaboration, and innovation go hand-in-hand, creating a safer, more productive digital experience for all.

Strive Masiyiwa, co-founder and executive chairman of Cassava Technologies and Google cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

Liquid C2 is also working directly with Anthropic, one of the fastest-growing AI companies globally, to develop AI solutions for large enterprises that want to use it to improve productivity and revenue growth. Anthropic has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, and Claude – Anthropic’s answer to ChatGPT – is available in Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

Claude is made up of a family of foundational AI models that excel at thoughtful dialogue, content creation, complex reasoning, creativity, and coding.

Liquid C2’s partnership with Anthropic signifies a shared commitment to empowering businesses in Africa with state-of-the-art AI solutions. By integrating AI models and services across various industries, Liquid C2 and Anthropic aim to accelerate growth for clients, further positioning Africa as a global player in the digital landscape.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud says: “Businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI to drive operational efficiencies, improve the customer experience, and empower their employees like never before. Building on Google’s commitment to investing $1-billion to boost Africa’s digital transformation, our collaborations with market leaders like Liquid C2 and Anthropic will help bring gen AI, security, and other cloud technologies to businesses across the continent. This partnership has the opportunity to transform how African businesses serve and engage their customers as we provide them a foundation for innovation.”

Currently, more than 80% of the largest businesses and organisations operating in more than 31 African countries use a broad spectrum of advanced digital technologies from Liquid supplied by global vendors. Many are keenly interested in moving AI readiness. Liquid C2 says it will remain a multi-vendor provider, offering its customers best-in-class solutions.

Strive Masiyiwa, co-founder and executive chairman of Cassava Technologies, says: “Our collaborations with Google Cloud and Anthropic signify a significant step change in our journey as Africa’s leading cloud and cyber security provider. We recognise the importance of responsible AI in enabling access to economic opportunities and empowering individuals and businesses across the continent.

“Our partnerships with these two leading technology firms will help us deliver AI-powered solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in Africa’s digital transformation journey. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for these solutions that cater to the complex needs of a diverse clientele.”

Daniela Amodei, President of Anthropic, says: “We’re … bringing frontier AI to businesses across Africa. Combining Anthropic’s safe, steerable AI with Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure means this partnership has huge potential to enable African companies to grow.”