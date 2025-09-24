Kaspersky expands SME cybersecurity

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and MXDR Optimum are designed to ease the cybersecurity burden on companies with limited resources and expertise.

Kaspersky has expanded Kaspersky Next, the cybersecurity firm’s flagship product line, with two new offerings designed for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs): Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum.

The products aim to provide protection, automated response capabilities, simplified deployment, and managed security, helping organisations address modern threats and reduce risks without placing additional strain on existing resources.

As cyber threats become more complex and costly, mid-sized businesses face attacks that often exploit legitimate tools and use advanced tactics to avoid detection. At the same time, limited budgets and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals create challenges in deploying and managing protective measures.

In response, Kaspersky has developed Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, products designed to offer accessible and effective security for these businesses. Kaspersky also offers Kaspersky Next XDR Expert, its most advanced tier in the same product line.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is intended for SMEs with established IT infrastructure and moderate cybersecurity budgets, typically managed by larger IT teams or small security units.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is described as providing protection supported by AI and the company’s expertise. Alongside endpoint security and automated threat response, it is presented as offering detection and response tools designed to be affordable and user-friendly, with the capability to identify, analyse, and counter advanced threats. The product also includes deployment options for both cloud and on-premise environments.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum key features:

Endpoint protection: Includes ML-based anti-ransomware and anti-malware tools designed to prevent infections from known and unknown threats.

Detection and response: Provides visibility into threat movement within and beyond endpoints, with automation, guided responses, and investigation tools for activity tracing.

Cloud-based file analysis: Integrates with Cloud Sandbox to enable uploading of suspicious samples, checking file reputation, and using results to inform future IoC scans.

Training and awareness: Offers resources to support IT teams and employees in developing cybersecurity knowledge.

System hardening: Incorporates centralised management for vulnerabilities, patches, and encryption, aiming to reduce attack surfaces based on user behaviour.

Shadow IT monitoring: Includes tools for identifying and managing use of unauthorised cloud services, blocking access, and detecting sensitive data in Microsoft 365 apps.

Upgrade path and MXDR Optimum

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is designed to enable companies already using Kaspersky Next EDR Optimum to upgrade to an XDR-class product without data loss, while maintaining a consistent interface.

Kaspersky offers Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, a managed security product built on the core capabilities of Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum. It is intended for businesses that require continuous threat detection and response but do not have extensive internal expertise.

In practice, the company’s in-house team can perform initial threat analysis with tools such as IoC scans and Cloud Sandbox, while the Kaspersky team provides advanced threat detection in streaming data, applies AI-powered alert analysis, and delivers either immediate responses or detailed remediation guidance. This approach is presented as a collaborative model intended to support incident resolution and reinforce overall security management.

“Built on industry-proven, best-in-class endpoint protection validated by numerous independent tests, these solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into a company’s existing infrastructure without the need for new system components,” says Chris Norton, GM of Kaspersky for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“They require minimal time and resources but significantly strengthen the company’s defences against evasive attacks. With these new products, our customers can be assured of high-quality protection, whether through monitoring and response services provided by Kaspersky’s experts in Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum or independently with Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum, as they prefer.”