Kaspersky invites fintech and gaming startups to new Hub

Kaspersky Innovation Hub (iHub) announces the fifth Open Innovation Program for tech startups and mature companies developing consumer projects in the areas of fintech, gaming, and future household. Its participants can get an expert evaluation of their business ideas, access to Kaspersky clients and sales channels, and create a long-term partnership with the global cybersecurity and digital privacy company. Entry applications will be accepted throughout 2021, all details of the program are available on kas.pr/futuresolutions.

Kaspersky is committed to building a better, safer world and believes that collaboration and support are the best ways to achieve these goals. The company fosters cooperation with promising tech projects by organising open programs in search of new joint business activities within iHub and its Open Innovation Program. The latest call for submissions is built around B2C solutions to achieve Kaspersky’s objective of combining best-in-class cybersecurity protection at its core, while delivering new consumer solutions through an unparalleled user experience.

“Amid the ongoing digitalisation of our everyday lives, more and more people choose the comfort of technology for managing finances, entertainment and household routines,” says Andrey Nikonov, Head of Startup Engagement at Kaspersky. “Through this new cost and equity-free program, Kaspersky aims to partner with creators of rapidly expanding consumer technologies, so that the possibilities they bring, become opportunities for every one of us. Within the initiative, applicants will get a chance to evaluate their projects, launch mutual proof of concept (PoC) procedures, test demand for their products and services on actual Kaspersky clients, organise demo days for potential investors, and even develop their business together with Kaspersky.”

iHub is a vital element of Kaspersky’s growth strategy and was established to attract innovations to support the company’s core business and extend its product portfolio. It also helps independent projects to reach specific audiences, as well as access Kaspersky partner networks to increase awareness and scale up. Within iHub’s Open Innovation Program, launched in 2019, four rounds of startup programs were held. Overall, iHub activities attracted over 1500 applicants from all over the world, with 57 projects becoming demo day finalists – the PoC process was launched for 18 of them.