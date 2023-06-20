JSE offers cloud-based colocation 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Colo 2.0, which provides on-demand computing and analytics capabilities, will help the JSE expand in Africa.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is set to launch a managed infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solution that will provide clients with cloud-based colocation services.

Called Colo 2.0, it is an international collaboration with Beeks Group, a managed cloud computing and analytics provider for global financial markets, and IPC Systems, a provider of electronic trading solutions.

“The launch of Colo 2.0 will further entrench our position as a centre of innovation for financial markets on the African continent,” says Langa Manqele, head of equities and equity derivatives at the JSE. “We will provide our clients with leading edge innovative hosting and connectivity solutions for their colocation needs.”

Clients will gain the ability to access on-demand private cloud computing and low-latency analytics packaged within Colo 2.0; utilising the industry-leading private portal to self-manage and configure infrastructure.

This new solution, says the JSE, is a significant aspect of its strategy to advance its growth across services, to build its suite of services as the largest stock exchange in Africa. In 2014, the bourse launched its colocation centre, which has allowed clients to place their trading equipment in the JSE’s data centre to enable faster access to all its markets.

“As our business evolves in line with the needs of our clients, we continue to work even more tirelessly to partner to bring them enhanced and speedier services that can enhance and add value to their businesses,” says Manqele.

Colo 2.0 provides on-demand computing and analytics capabilities, allowing the JSE to provide clients with a cutting-edge IaaS solution with a fully configured, pre-installed environment. The multi-tenant solution reduces Time to Market and Total Cost of Ownership, while offering PTP (precision time protocol) time stamping, improved flexibility and scalability, a built-in analytics server, and a single point of contact for support and invoicing.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks’ Group, says: “Africa is fast emerging as an influential global player and this is a huge opportunity for Beeks, IPC and the JSE to help drive capital markets innovation and development in Africa.

“By reducing CapEx spend and operational barriers to entry, our flexible solution allows the JSE to offer a branded cloud service in their own facility, and control that infrastructure easily at scale, turning a cost centre into a profit centre. Beeks Colo 2.0 derived from an identified demand from global exchanges for a secure multi-client private cloud environment and we are delighted to share that vision with the JSE and look forward to establishing a long-term and successful relationship.”

Matt Pilkington, IPC Systems business development manager, says: “This is a major development for IPC and the South African marketplace. The customer reception so far has been tremendous. By leveraging our solution, JSE’s clients can reduce time to market, decrease capital expenditure and ease their dependency on working with multiple vendors.

“As a continent experiencing rapid transformation and one of the fastest expanding economic regions globally, the role of Africa’s capital markets for economic development has never been more critical. IPC is excited to facilitate that potential with JSE and we look forward to sharing our expertise within the 40+ economies of the region.”