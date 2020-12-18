iPhone 12 cellular contracts: all the prices

iStore has announced Vodacom, MTN and Telkom contract pricing for the iPhone 12 range, available nationwide in-store and online, starting at R319per month with a trade-in.



iStore provided the following information:

If you prefer to keep your social distance, it’s easier than ever to order your iPhone 12 online. Customers can upgrade their Vodacom, MTN or Telkom contract through iStore online – regardless of where the contract was initially signed up – and iStore will send a courier to deliver the new iPhone 12. For online contract upgrades, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-upgrade.



Save money by trading in current iPhone when upgrading to iPhone 12

iStore is offering a way for customers to pay less per month for their Vodacom and Telkom cellular contract when trading in and upgrading to any new iPhone in-store. Customers can trade in their current iPhone at iStore, from iPhone 7 through to iPhone XS and save up to R480 a month on their iPhone 12 cellular contract.



Customers can take their current iPhone to iStore for evaluation and enjoy reduced monthly payments on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom iPhone 12 contract.



iStore offers new contracts and upgrades from Vodacom, MTN and Telkom – regardless of where the contract was initiated – both in-store and online.

Deal tables are below: